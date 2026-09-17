The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on location. The Detroit Lions travel to take on the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football, with Buffalo favored by five points at home. The Lions will be without two offensive linemen with Christian Mahogany (hip) and Blake Miller (knee) having been ruled out with injuries. Both the SportsLine Projection Model and many of SportsLine's top experts are backing offensive success. The model is backing Over 54.5 total points scored as part of its Thursday NFL best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on today's top games:

Expert R.J. White is backing Josh Allen Over 251.5 passing yards after Allen threw for 334 yards against the Texans last week. Larry Hartstein has also locked in a pick against the spread as part of Bills vs. Lions best bets at BetMGM. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on today's top games:

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season on a 53-39 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Bills vs. Lions best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

Bills (-5)

Over 54.5 total points

Josh Allen, Bills, Over 251.5 passing yards

Combining the three picks into a Lions vs. Bills same-game parlay betting wager at BetMGM Sportsbook, one of our best sports betting apps, would result in a payout of +400 (risk $100 to profit $400, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Bills (-5)

"The Lions' defense, which remains without safeties Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch, was on the field for a whopping 86 plays in Sunday's 31-30 overtime win over New Orleans," SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein said. "Now that tired unit must try to stop Josh Allen and co. in the Bills' home opener. These are the same Bills who shredded what many believe to be the NFL's top defense in a 36-31 win over Houston. According to Clevanalytics, road teams off an overtime game playing on Thursday Night Football are 3-16 ATS, failing to cover by 7.7 points per game." Back the Bills by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Over 54.5 total points

The Bills and Lions have been two of the best offenses in the NFL over the last few seasons, and if Week 1 is any indication, this season won't be any different. The Bills scored 36 points against the Texans, who have one of the best defenses in the NFL, and the Lions scored 31 against the Saints. Another great omen for the Over: Both teams also allowed at least 30 points last week. Both Buffalo and Detroit have averaged more than 26.5 points in each of the previous four seasons. With playmakers like Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown, James Cook and DJ Moore, with Jared Goff and Josh Allen at quarterback, the model projects the Over to hit in 56% of simulations. Back the Over by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Josh Allen, Bills, Over 251.5 passing yards

"These two teams both scored and allowed 30 points in Week 1, though it took OT for Detroit," SportsLine expert R.J. White said. "Even taking out overtime, the Lions were torched by Tyler Shough, who finished with 410 yards. Josh Allen had 334 yards himself last week against a tough defense while leaning on DJ Moore and Dalton Kincaid, and I expect him to look for those big gains again, playing a team that can run up the score in the Lions." Back this player prop by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more Lions vs. Bills picks for Thursday?

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