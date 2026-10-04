The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on location. Lions vs. Panthers on Sunday Night Football will conclude the day's NFL games. Detroit is favored by 3.5, with an over-under of 50.5. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, get up to $1,500 in bonus bets, and bet on today's top games:

Plenty of SportsLine experts have secured their top picks for Sunday NFL Week 4, including R.J. White locking in a pick on Lions vs. Panthers on Sunday Night Football as part of NFL best bets at BetMGM. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on today's top games:

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It enters Week 5 on a 32-24 run on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites, returning nearly $600 for $100 players. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.

NFL best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

Lions (-3.5) vs. Panthers

Combining the three picks into a Sunday parlay betting wager at BetMGM Sportsbook, one of our best sports betting apps, would result in a payout of +595 (risk $100 to profit $595, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Lions (-3.5) vs. Panthers

"The Lions have had injury concerns all year in the secondary and on the offensive line, but now that's true about the Panthers as well with their top two corners and best O-lineman out," SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White said. "Right tackle Monroe Freeling is also in the concussion protocol, while Jalen Coker is among the other players managing injuries. The Lions O-line got back multiple starters last week, and I thought their defense played better than expected against the Jets. Detroit is 7-1 ATS outdoors when favored since 2023, and Carolina's injuries give them a great chance to get the cover here as well." Back the Lions by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

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