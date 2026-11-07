The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on location. The Saturday Week 10 college football schedule fatures seven matchups of ranked vs. ranked teams, including No. 5 Alabama vs. No. 14 LSU, No. 2 Georgia vs. No. 10 Ole Miss and No. 1 Miami vs. No. 11 Notre Dame, creating plenty of top contests to utilize one of the top sportsbook promos. The SportsLine Projection Model and team of experts have found value and picks on the action, including SportsLine expert Eric Cohen backing Georgia to cover as 3.5-point favorites as part of his Saturday college football best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, get up to $1,500 in bonus bets, and bet on today's top games:

The SportsLine Projection Model is backing Alabama to cover as 6.5-point favorites, and expert Micah Roberts has locked in his top pick on Notre Dame vs. Miami as part of college football best bets at BetMGM. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on today's top games:

SportsLine's model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It entered Week 10 with an 80-77 record on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites this season.

Saturday best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

Alabama (+6) vs. LSU

Georgia (-3.5) vs. Ole Miss

Miami (+7) vs. Notre Dame

Combining the three picks into a Saturday parlay betting wager at BetMGM Sportsbook, one of our best sports betting apps, would result in a payout of +617 (risk $100 to profit $617, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Alabama (+6) vs. LSU

Alabama is 13-2 against LSU over the last 15 years, and LSU hasn't defeated Alabama by at least six points since 2007, meaning the Crimson Tide have covered this number in 19 straight meetings. Alabama defeated LSU, 20-9, last season for their third straight head-to-head victory. LSU is 1-4 against the spread coming off a win, and the Tigers defeated Auburn, 38-17, in their last game. The model projects Alabama to cover in 53% of simulations. Back Alabama by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Georgia (-3.5) vs. Ole Miss

"These two teams played a couple of epic games in 2025," SportsLine expert Eric Cohen said. "Both were see-saw affairs with more than 70 total points scored. But Ole Miss ended Georgia's season in a shocking Sugar Bowl victory, and I think this is the payback spot for Kirby Smart's team. I've thought Georgia was the best team in the country all along, and they responded very well last week vs. Florida after the stunning home loss to Auburn in mid-October. Going against Trinidad Chambliss, the ultimate gamer, on the other side scares me, but I'll play the Bulldogs." Back Georgia by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Miami (+7) vs. Notre Dame

"Miami has the No. 2 offense in the nation, averaging 534 yards per game and 7.7 yards per play, and it heads to Notre Dame to face the No. 1-ranked defense, which allows only 236 yards per game," SportsLine expert Micah Roberts said. "Miami's best chance of winning rests with quarterback Darian Mensah, who has 25 touchdown passes and only one interception. Everybody's giving Notre Dame the edge because they think Notre Dame can't make the college football playoffs with two losses, and Miami has struggled in the last month against North Carolina and Florida State. But Notre Dame is playing well below their rating, covering only two of their last six games and losing at BYU." Back Miami by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more NBA, college football, NFL picks for Saturday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Saturday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NFL, NBA, college football, college basketball, UFC, NHL, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.



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