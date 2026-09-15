The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on location. The college football game of the week will have a tough time measuring up to Ohio State vs. Texas last week, but with Lane Kiffin returning to Ole Miss with his LSU team for the first time, it will certainly create a hostile environment for the Tigers. The SportsLine Projection Model expects the defenses to shine in this environment, backing Under 58.5 total points for LSU vs. Ole Miss on Saturday for college football best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook, and you can lock that bet in now with this sportsbook promo ahead of the weekend. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on today's top games:

SportsLine expert Mike McClure has also found NFL picks he wants to act on now, locking in a pick on Chiefs vs. Colts on Sunday Night Football for NFL best bets. For Tuesday, expert Eric Cohen is backing the Blue Jays to defeat the Tigers for Tuesday MLB best bets at BetMGM. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on today's top games:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 26 of the MLB season on a 28-23 run on all top-rated MLB money-line picks at betting sites, returning nearly $800 for $100 players. Anyone following its picks at MLB betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Tuesday best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

Blue Jays (-140) to defeat Tigers

LSU vs. Ole Miss: Under 58.5 total points (-102) on Saturday

Colts vs. Chiefs: Under 48.5 total points (-110)

Combining the three picks into a Tuesday parlay betting wager at BetMGM Sportsbook, one of our best sports betting apps, would result in a payout of +548 (risk $100 to profit $548, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Blue Jays (-140) to defeat Tigers

"Without a doubt, this is a must-win game for the Blue Jays on Tuesday night," SportsLine expert Eric Cohen said. "Blowing two separate leads to the Tigers on Monday with a Wild Card spot within reach was inexcusable. The next two contests at home vs. Detroit are must-wins before Toronto heads to Texas and Baltimore on a crucial six-game road trip. Tigers pitcher Drew Anderson is 1-5 with a 4.63 ERA on the road this season in his combined work as a reliever and a starter. I am buying the Blue Jays' offense to take care of business and even the series on Tuesday." Back the Blue Jays by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

LSU vs. Ole Miss: Under 58.5 total points (-102) on Saturday

Lane Kiffin returns to Ole Miss as LSU head coach, and you can be sure the Rebels fans will let him hear it about his leaving for another SEC school. This means a loud crowd on Saturday night, which can especially aid defensive success. These two teams played to a 24-19 Ole Miss win last year to go Under this total, and the Under cashed in nine of 13 LSU games last season. LSU has allowed only 24 points this year, including holding Clemson to 10 points, and the model projects the Under to hit in 59.5% of simulations. Back the Under by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Colts vs. Chiefs: Under 48.5 total points (-110)

"Jumping on this SNF under 48.5 here, as I think this number will come down to 47 by kickoff," SportsLine expert Mike McClure said. "I expect to see a Chiefs offense that feeds Kenneth Walker and gets back to milking half a quarter with a single possession like we saw in previous years. I also think the Colts will feature a heavy dose of Jonathan Taylor in this one. This total feels inflated by what Baltimore did to the Colts defense in Week 1. Give me the Under here at 48.5." Back the Under by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more MLB, NFL, CFB picks for Tuesday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Tuesday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NFL, MLB, college football, UFC, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.



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