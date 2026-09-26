The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on location. The Saturday Week 4 college football schedule is arguably the best one of the season so far, with six different ranked versus ranked matchups, starting with Texas vs. Tennessee at noon ET and closing with three ranked matchups at night. With elite contests all day, the SportsLine team of experts and SportsLine Projection Model have you covered with values and best bets for the entire slate, including expert Micah Roberts backing Ole Miss to cover as 3.5-point underdogs against Florida as part of his Saturday college football best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, get up to $1,500 in bonus bets, and bet on today's top games:

The model is backing Texas A&M to cover as 8-point underdogs against LSU, and SportsLine expert Eric Cohen has locked in a pick on Oregon vs. USC as part of Saturday college football best bets at BetMGM. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on today's top games:

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is off to a profitable 22-19 start on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites so far this season, and it has been upgraded for the 2026 season to better factor in the transfer portal. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Saturday best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

Ole Miss (+3.5) vs. Florida (-112)

Oregon vs. USC: Over 61.5 total points (-108)

Texas A&M (+8) vs. LSU (-108)

Combining the three picks into a Saturday parlay betting wager at BetMGM Sportsbook, one of our best sports betting apps, would result in a payout of +602 (risk $100 to profit $602, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Ole Miss (+3.5) vs. Florida (-112)

"Mississippi and Florida are both 3-0 on the season, and they meet Saturday in Gainesville, but I think the wrong team is favored. Florida is -3.5," SportsLine expert Micah Roberts said. "The Gators return three starters on each side of the ball and come off a 4-8 season where they were 2-6 in the SEC, which includes losing 34-24 at Ole Miss. They won at Auburn and at home against punching bags Campbell and FAU. The problem I have with Florida being favored is that Ole Miss has already beaten ranked teams like LSU and Louisville. When I see Florida at home, I see four losses last year. It wasn't so formidable then, and I don't think Mississippi will be afraid of the swamp." Back Ole Miss by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Oregon vs. USC: Over 61.5 total points (-108)

"I'm trying to find ways this isn't a high-scoring game," SportsLine expert Eric Cohen said. "The two times Lincoln Riley and Dan Lanning met, the scores were 36-27 and 42-27 (both Ducks victories). Oregon surrendered 66 combined points in Weeks 1 and 2 to Boise State and Oklahoma State. USC surrendered 65 points in Weeks 2 and 3 to Louisiana and Rutgers. I'm selling both defenses in this matchup. The last team with the ball wins on Saturday at the L.A. Coliseum. Oregon 41, USC 38." Back the Over by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Texas A&M (+8) vs. LSU (-108)

Texas A&M defeated LSU, 49-25, in Baton Rouge last year behind 202 passing yards, 108 rushing yards and four total touchdowns from Marcel Reed, who is back as the program's QB1. Two seasons ago, Reed helped spark a comeback victory against LSU in his sophomore season, completing 2 of 2 passes for 70 yards and rushing for 62 yards and three touchdowns on nine attempts in a 38-23 win over the Tigers. The model projects Reed to have another quality game against LSU, which is coming off a tough loss to Lane Kiffin's former team in a 32-24 final with Ole Miss. The model projects Texas A&M to cover in 63% of simulations. Back Texas A&M by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more college football picks for Saturday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Saturday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NFL, MLB, college football, UFC, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.



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