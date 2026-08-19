The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on location. Wednesday features ample MLB online sports betting options from the afternoon to late at night to take advantage of this sportsbook promo, including top matchups like Yankees vs. Orioles and Phillies vs. Marlins. The SportsLine Projection Model has found value from both of these matchups, backing the Orioles to win and Over 8.5 total runs in Philadelphia vs. Miami as part of Wednesday's MLB best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook.

Also, SportsLine expert Alex Selesnick, aka PropStarz, has locked in an MLB player prop for Blue Jays vs. Rays as part of Wednesday's MLB best bets at BetMGM. The Rays are -200 money line favorites at home against the Blue Jays, while the over/under for total runs scored is 7.5. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on Wednesday's top games:

Wednesday best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

Orioles (+105) to defeat Yankees

Marlins vs. Phillies: Over 8.5 total runs (-110)

Max Scherzer, Blue Jays, Under 15.5 total pitcher outs (-175)

Combining the three picks into parlay betting at BetMGM Sportsbook would result in a payout of +514 (risk $100 to profit $514, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 22 of the MLB season on a sizzling 49-31 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit if you had entered its picks at the best sportsbooks. Anyone following its MLB betting picks with sportsbook promos on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Orioles (+105) to defeat Yankees

Although the Yankees enter on a two-game winning streak, they scored only seven runs in those two victories, and before then, they lost three straight games while scoring two total runs. Meaning, the Yankees are averaging 1.8 runs per game over their last five games. It will be tough to win any games like that, but especially so when sending a struggling arm to the mound. The Yankees are starting Will Warren, who had a 7.71 ERA in two August starts and is coming off allowing five runs in four innings against the Mariners on August 12. Baltimore first baseman Pete Alonso enters on a 10-game hitting streak with five home runs over that span. The Orioles are starting veteran Chris Bassitt, who has a career 3.71 ERA over 12 seasons. The model projects the Orioles to win in 55% of simulations. Back the Orioles by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Marlins vs. Phillies: Over 8.5 total runs (-110)

Both the Marlins and Phillies are starting former All-Star pitchers, but neither has displayed consistency over the last few seasons. The Phillies are starting Aaron Nola, who has a 5.33 ERA after a 6.01 ERA last year. The Marlins are starting Sandy Alcantara, who had a 5.36 ERA last year. To their credit, both pitchers have thrown better lately. However, the Phillies have gone Over this total in three straight games, and they are averaging seven runs per game over their last four contests. The Marlins are averaging 5.7 runs over their last three games. Given the inconsistencies of both pitchers over recent seasons, the model likes the chances of at least one side having a strong offensive output, projecting the Over to hit in 55.7% of simulations. Back the Over by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Max Scherzer, Blue Jays, Under 15.5 total pitcher outs (-175)

"This looks like a good spot to fade Max Scherzer against one of the best offenses in the league," SportsLine player prop expert Alex Selesnick, aka PropStarz, said. "Scherzer has been showing his age and routinely finishing Under this line. I'm willing to pay the hefty juice here as this line should be 14.5." Back this play by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more MLB picks for Wednesday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Wednesday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NFL, MLB, UFC, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

