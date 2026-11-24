The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on location. Tuesday features another busy night on the sports calendar with NBA, college football, college basketball. For tonight, the SportsLine Projection Model sees value in the Dallas Mavericks to cover as 8.5-point underdogs against the Denver Nuggets as part of its NBA best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, get up to $1,500 in bonus bets, and bet on today's top games:

The model projects Texas Tech to cover as 3.5-point favorites over Louisville as part of the Players Era 16 tournament in Las Vegas for its college basketball best bets at BetMGM. Also, SportsLine expert David Bearman has locked in a Thanksgiving NFL betting pick for Bears vs. Lions as part of NFL best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on today's top games:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned nearly $19,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks since 2018, including five straight seasons of four-digit profit. The model enters Week 6 of the 2026-27 season on a 30-17 (64%) run on top-rated spread picks at NBA betting sites dating back to last season. Anyone following on betting sites could have seen huge returns.

Tuesday best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

Texas Tech (-3.5) vs. Louisvillle

Mavericks (+8.5) vs. Nuggets

Bears vs. Lions: Under 55.5 total points on Thanksgiving

Combining these three picks into a Tuesday parlay betting wager at BetMGM Sportsbook, one of our best sports betting apps, would result in a payout of +601 (risk $100 to profit $601, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Texas Tech (-3.5) vs. Louisville

Louisville was the higher preseason-ranked team of the two, ranked No. 11 compared to Texas Tech at No. 19, but Texas Tech is the only of the two entering undefeated despite playing a tougher schedule. Texas Tech is 5-0 this season, while Louisville is 3-1 after four games against non-power conference teams. The Cardinals lost by 20 points to unranked Memphis. Texas Tech knocked off No. 3 Illinois, 84-78, this season behind 20 points from Cruz Davis, a Texas native who led Hofstra to the NCAA Tournament last year. Texas Tech leads the all-time series, 2-0, with both games occurring on neutral courts since the 2019-20 season, and tonight will be at a neutral site in Las Vegas. Texas Tech defeated Louisville, 70-38, in the 2022-23 season, and the model projects the Red Raiders to cover in 54% of simulations. Back Texas Tech by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Mavericks (+8.5) vs. Nuggets

The Mavericks opened their three-game road trip with a 116-114 victory over the Jazz on Sunday, behind Cooper Flagg's 28 points in their third straight victory. Flagg, the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, is averaging 24.3 points per game, including 27.7 points over his last three games. Meanwhile, the Nuggets are 3-4 against the spread at home this season, and failed to cover on Sunday when the Bulls forced overtime in a 151-144 Denver victory. Denver and Dallas split their four games last season, with each of the Nuggets' victories coming by single digits, leading the model to project the Mavericks cover in 54% of simulations. Back the Mavericks by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Bears vs. Lions: Under 55.5 total points on Thanksgiving

"The Lions' defense has allowed 14.4 ppg since their Week 6 bye compared to 29.6 per game before the bye, when they couldn't stop anything," SportsLine expert David Bearman said. "The combined scores of the Lions' games since the bye have been 37, 34, 28, 45, and 52. Their defense EPA per play over the last four games is sixth-best in the league. It was 31st in the first seven games of the season. Since the Bears' record-breaking 59-37 Week 1 win, none of their games have reached 55 points. Chicago's defense is seventh in total yards, seventh against the rush, 12th in passing and sixth in scoring. The last 11 divisional games that were posted 50+ are 8-3 to the Under, including Lions/Packers a few weeks ago." Back the Under by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more NBA, college basketball, NFL picks for Tuesday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Tuesday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NFL, NBA, college football, college basketball, UFC, NHL, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.



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