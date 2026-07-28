Use BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get $1,500 in bonus bets for Mets-Braves, Rays-Rangers, MLB betting Tuesday

The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. This offer depends on location. We've used the SportsLine Projection model and our team of experts to identify our MLB best bets on BetMGM today, which include picks from Rays vs. Rangers, Mets vs. Braves and Angels vs. Astros. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on Tuesday's top games:

Tuesday best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

Rays vs. Rangers: Tampa Bay to win outright (-185)

Mets vs. Braves: Over 7.5 runs scored (+100)

Angels vs. Astros: Pete Lambert Under 5.5 total hits allowed (-165)

Combining the three picks into a Tuesday parlay at BetMGM Sportsbook would result in a payout of +394 (risk $100 to win $394, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 18 of the MLB season on a sizzling 35-21 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Rays vs. Rangers: Tampa Bay to win outright (-185)

"Possible AL playoff preview between division leaders. After a rough start out of the All-Star break, the Rays are rolling again and come off a home sweep of Cleveland to improve to an astounding 38-15 at the Trop. Tampa Bay was off Monday to reset the bullpen, etc," SportsLine MLB expert Matt Severance said. "Wish it were someone other than Griffin Jax pitching tonight, but he has been better at home. The Rangers had to play Monday and used their two highest-leverage relievers in a home win over Seattle. Tonight's pitcher Cal Quantrill is the definition of mediocre and has a 5.50 ERA this month. Texas is a game under .500 away." Back the Rays by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Mets vs. Braves: Over 7.5 runs scored (+100)

Christian Scott and Chris Sale have both been sensational this season, but both are coming off performances that didn't quite live up to their standards so far this season. Scott was tagged for three earned runs over 3 2/3 innings of work against the Brewers on July 22 and Sale gave up three earned runs over six innings against the Padres on July 23. They combined for 17 runs on Monday night and the model is predicting that the Over hits in 69% of simulations on Tuesday, assigning the pick an A grade. Back the Over by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Angels vs. Astros: Pete Lambert Under 5.5 total hits allowed (-156)

"Peter Lambert has been a revelation for the Astros. Pitching to a 3.03 ERA, the righty has been a stabilizing force atop a revamped Houston rotation. Having only allowed 72 hits in 98 innings, Lambert is under this line in 13/17 starts," SportsLine MLB expert Prop Bet Guy Doug said. While he does skew better against lefties, and his matchup tonight, the Angels, are righty heavy - Lambert's .265 average allowed to righties is much higher than his .223 xBA. Plus, the Angels are far from formidable right now. The Halos are hitting .226 against righties over the last month, with their righty bats specifically hitting .195 over that span." Back Lambert by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more MLB picks for Tuesday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Tuesday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the MLB, UFC, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

