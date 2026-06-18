Use BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get $1,500 in bonus bets for Mexico-South Korea, 2026 World Cup on Thursday

The second round of group play in the 2026 World Cup begins on Thursday with a four-game slate, making today a top chance to take advantage of the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on location. The SportsLine team of experts continue locking in their top picks throughout the 2026 World Cup, and SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green is parlaying host Canada to win and Under 3.5 total goals at -110 odds as part of Thursday World Cup best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook.

SportsLine expert Jon Eimer has also locked in a pair of picks for Thursday, including backing both teams to score in Switzerland vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina for Thursday World Cup best bets at BetMGM. He's also locked in a pick on Mexico vs. South Korea at 9 p.m. ET. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on Wednesday's top games:

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Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Champions League, Serie A, the FA Cup, and much more. He's been red-hot on his soccer betting picks in 2026, posting a 31-13-2 record and returning over $1,200 of profit on his Champions League picks. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Thursday best bets at BetMGM

Switzerland vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina: Both teams to score (+115)

Canada to win and Under 3.5 total goals (-110)

Double Chance: South Korea to win or draw against Mexico (-130)

Combining the three picks into a Thursday parlay at BetMGM would result in a payout of +626 (risk $100 to win $626, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS:

Switzerland vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina: Both teams to score (+115)

"We saw Bosnia get a point off of Canada without utilizing their best goal scorer Edin Dzeko, who was apparently experiencing discomfort and was unable to play," SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer said. "He is expected to be back for the match against Switzerland, and this is a team that you can't count out because, my word, they play with passion out there. Switzerland are the better team and will be desperate to bounce back, but they'll have their hands full. I'm expecting a tight-fought goal heavy match." Back BTTS by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Canada to win and Under 3.5 total goals (-110)

"The Canadians like to sit back, soak up pressure, and spring rapid counterattacks, but that may not be an option on Thursday," SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green said. "They're the favorites to win this game, and they'll be roared on by passionate home fans in Vancouver, so it will be up to the Canada men's national team to take the initiative. It could be another tight game, as Qatar's defenders have shown that they can resist wave after wave of attack, but the quality of Larin and David should ultimately earn Canada a precious victory." Back Canada by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Double Chance: South Korea to win or draw against Mexico (-130)

"This team showed resilience and some scary levels of fight and determination against Czechia," Eimer said. "They fought back after going down with Hwan In-beom equalizing, and Oh Hyeon-gyu giving them the go-ahead goal in the 80th minute. The thing that makes this team so scary, besides the obvious, is their accuracy. This team put up unreal numbers of successful long passes, duels won and aerials. This is a team that, frankly, outworked Czechia from start to finish. I rate this team very highly, and I expect them frankly, to get the best out of Mexico when that final whistle blows." Back the South Korea by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

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