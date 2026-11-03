The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on location. With the NBA off for Election Day, many sports fans will turn to college football and college basketball on Tuesday. SportsLine expert Thomas Casale is backing Missouri to cover as a 25.5-point favorites against Cleveland State as part of his Tuesday college basketball best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. The Over/Under for total points scored in Cleveland State vs. Missouri is 160. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, get up to $1,500 in bonus bets, and bet on today's top games:

The SportsLine Projection Model is backing Over 44.5 total points in Buffalo vs. Miami (Ohio) in a Tuesday night MACtion college football play, and SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White has picked a side on Broncos vs. Panthers on Sunday for NFL best bets at BetMGM. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on today's top games:

SportsLine's model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It entered Week 10 with an 80-77 record on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites this season.

Tuesday best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

CBB: Missouri (-25.5) vs. Cleveland State

CFB: Buffalo vs. Miami (Ohio): Over 44.5 total points

Panthers (+3) vs. Broncos on Sunday

Combining the three picks into a Tuesday parlay betting wager at BetMGM Sportsbook, one of our best sports betting apps, would result in a payout of +573 (risk $100 to profit $573, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

CBB: Missouri (-25.5) vs. Cleveland State



"I make the Tigers -27.5 here," SportsLine expert Thomas Casale said. "Cleveland State has an entirely new roster, made up mostly of freshmen and smaller school transfers. It could be a long season for the Vikings, and Missouri usually kills these teams at home early in the year. I think the Tigers roll." Back Missouri by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

CFB: Buffalo vs. Miami (Ohio): Over 44.5 total points

The Over is 6-2 in Miami (Ohio) games this season, and 4-4 in Buffalo contests. This largely stems from both teams having poor defenses, with Buffalo ranking 72nd at 26.3 points per game allowed and Miami (Ohio) 87th at 28.4 ppg allowed. The Over has hit in back-to-back Buffalo games, and in back-to-back Miami (Ohio) games. They've gone Over this total in 12 of their last 14 head-to-head matchups, and these trends have the model projecting the Over to hit in 63.8% of simulations. Back the Over by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Panthers (+3) vs. Broncos on Sunday

"The Broncos have the worst yardage differential of any team to start 6-2 or better in NFL history, per CBS Research," SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White said. "The offense has started to get better, with Bo Nix throwing downfield successfully a couple of times a game and Jonah Coleman looking like an emerging backfield weapon. But I still see value fading this team on the road on what looks like an inflated number after they were -2.5 on the lookahead. Carolina gets extra rest after playing last Thursday, and even against a strong Broncos defense, I think the offense can bounce back and have success at home, and it'll be up to the defense not to get run all over." Back the Panthers by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more college basketball, college football, NFL picks for Tuesday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Tuesday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NFL, NBA, college football, UFC, NHL, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.



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