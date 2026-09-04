The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on location. Friday's college football schedule features matchups such as Miami vs. Stanford, USC vs. Fresno State and Michigan State vs. Toledo. SportsLine expert Emory Hunt is backing Miami to continue strong with yet another star quarterback from the transfer portal, backing the Darian Mensah and the Hurricanes to cover as 24.5-point favorites as part of his Friday college football best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. The SportsLine Projection Model is backing defense in Michigan State vs. Toledo, taking Under 46.5 total points as one of its Friday college football best bets at BetMGM. Hunt has also locked in college football picks for USC vs. Fresno State. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on Friday's top games:

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is on a 32-19 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks on betting sites since the 2024 season, and it has been upgraded for the 2026 season to even better factor in the transfer portal. Anybody following its college football betting picks could have seen strong returns.

Friday best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

Toledo vs. Michigan State: Under 46.5 total points (-105)

Miami (-24) vs. Stanford (-108)

Fresno State (+21.5) vs. USC (-108)

Combining the three picks into a Friday parlay betting at BetMGM Sportsbook, one of our best sports betting apps, would result in a payout of +624 (risk $100 to profit $624, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Toledo vs. Michigan State: Under 46.5 total points (-105)

Anyone claiming sportsbook promos should know Toledo has a completely new offensive look under first-year head coach Mike Jacobs. Nearly the entire starting offense comes from the transfer quarterback, and while starting quarterback John Alan Richter was at the school last year, he threw only 25 passes all season in late-game duty. It could take some time for Toledo's offense to come into its own, and Michigan State has made a habit of frustrating opposing offenses in Week 1. The Spartans have allowed 7.7 points per game over their last three season openers, and all three games totaled below 40 points. The model projects another low-scoring contest, backing the Under to hit in 65% of simulations. Back the Under by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Miami (-24) vs. Stanford (-108)

"Miami has shown the ability to reload the last three seasons," SportsLine expert Emory Hunt said. "This year they land arguably the best QB in the country in Darian Mensah. There's an abundance of weapons across the board and expect them to keep the pressure on a Stanford defense all throughout the game." Back Miami by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Fresno State (+21.5) vs. USC (-108)

"Where USC found dominance last weekend vs. San Jose State was in the trenches on both sides of the ball," Hunt said. "Fresno State is a much better matchup in that area and will not relent as easily as the Spartans did. I can see this score being a bit similar to last weekend's SJSU/USC game. The Bulldogs have hopes of crashing the playoff party and will need to bring their A-game in a non-conference matchup like this one." Back Fresno State by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more college football picks for Friday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Friday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NFL, MLB, college football, UFC, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.



Responsible Gaming

Bettors should always practice responsible gaming when placing wagers, and BetMGM Sportsbook offers ways to help with this, such as a live chat feature, gaming limits and timeout options. The sportsbook also shares contact information for helplines such as 1-800-MY-RESET, which bettors can call or text 24/7.