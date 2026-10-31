The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on location. Saturday features top college football games like Miami vs. North Carolina and Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State, creating plenty of chances to claim one of the top sportsbook promos. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, get up to $1,500 in bonus bets, and bet on today's top games:

The SportsLine Projection Model is backing Miami to play like a true No. 1 team, projecting the Hurricanes to cover as 14-point favorites against Bill Belichick's Tar Heels, and SportsLine expert Micah Roberts has locked in a pick on Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State as part of Saturday college football best bets at BetMGM. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on today's top games:

SportsLine's model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It entered Week 9 on a 68-59 run on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites, returning nearly $400 for $100 players. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Saturday best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

Miami (-14) vs. North Carolina

Oklahoma State (-9.5) vs. Iowa State

Combining the two picks into a Saturday parlay betting wager at BetMGM Sportsbook, one of our best sports betting apps, would result in a payout of +284 (risk $100 to profit $284, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Miami (-14) vs. North Carolina

Miami is 7-0 this season, covering the spread in five of seven victories. The Hurricanes have five wins by at least 28 points this season behind the nation's No. 1 offense, averaging 44.3 points per game. Miami has two players toward the top of the Heisman Trophy betting odds: quarterback Darian Mensah (2,151 passing yards, 21 TDs) and wide receiver Malachi Toney (952 yards, 11 TDs). North Carolina has been better in Year 2 of the Bill Belichick era (4-3 overall), but the Tar Heels are 1-2 ATS at home this season and have a difficult challenge ahead, even for Belichick, in containing that tandem. The model projects Miami to cover in 58% of simulations. Back Miami by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Oklahoma State (-9.5) vs. Iowa State

"I love what coach Eric Morris is doing at Oklahoma State after coming over from North Texas, and he brought his quarterback with him," SportsLine expert Micah Roberts said. "Drew Mestemaker runs the second-best offense in the nation and leads the Big 12 Conference in scoring, with 40 points per game. Mestemaker has finally caught the attention of all the scouts in the NFL. This Cowboys offense is fast and exciting, and they've covered six straight games while winning five of them. On the other side, we have an Iowa State program that has dropped to 3-4 on the year as they lost their head coach Matt Campbell to Penn State in the offseason and took QB Rocco Becht with him. I'm on Oklahoma State." Back Oklahoma State by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more college football for Saturday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Saturday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NFL, NBA, World Series, college football, UFC, NHL, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.



Responsible Gaming

Bettors should always practice responsible gaming when placing wagers, and BetMGM Sportsbook offers ways to help with this, such as a live chat feature, gaming limits and timeout options. The sportsbook also shares contact information for helplines such as 1-800-MY-RESET, which bettors can call or text 24/7.