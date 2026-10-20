The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on location. The 2026-27 NBA season tips off tonight with the new-look 76ers, featuring LeBron James and Jaylen Brown, taking on the defending NBA champion New York Knicks. Tipoff for 76ers vs. Knicks is at 7 p.m. ET. The SportsLine Projection Model is backing the Knicks to open their championship defense with a win and cover as 4.5-point favorites as part of its Tuesday NBA best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. James' over/under for total assists in his 76ers debut is 7.5, while Brown's over/under for total points scored is 21.5. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, get up to $1,500 in bonus bets, and bet on today's top games:

SportsLine expert Matt Severance has locked in a pick on Thunder vs. Spurs, and SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White has started making his Week 7 NFL picks, including one on Colts vs. Vikings on Sunday as part of NFL best bets at BetMGM. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on today's top games:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned nearly $19,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks since 2018, including five straight seasons of four-digit profit. The model enters the 2026-27 season off yet another huge season, including going 26-10 (72%) on top-rated spread picks at NBA betting sites. Anyone following on betting sites could have seen huge returns.

Tuesday best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

Knicks (-4.5)

Spurs (-130) to defeat Thunder

Vikings (-6) vs. Colts on Sunday

Combining the three picks into a Tuesday parlay betting wager at BetMGM Sportsbook, one of our best sports betting apps, would result in a payout of +519 (risk $100 to profit $519, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Knicks (-4.5)



The Knicks are the defending NBA champions, and they'll get all the celebrations that come with that on NBA Opening Night. The Knicks return their top nine scorers from their postseason run, so chemistry should be no issue for the defending champs. Meanwhile, the 76ers have an extremely different look, most notably LeBron James and Jaylen Brown making their Philadelphia debut. The model expects a highly motivated Knicks performance to begin their title defense from Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns and Co. at home, where they went 30-10 overall last season. The model projects the Knicks to cover in 57% of simulations. Back the Knicks by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Spurs (-125) vs. Thunder

"Always geeked for the start of the NBA season," SportsLine expert Matt Severance said. "The Thunder are thinner thanks to the luxury tax as they dealt away Isaiah Joe, Aaron Wiggins and Luguentz Dort (a starter and stellar defender) for chump change. Chet Holmgren didn't play at all this preseason due to a quad injury. Probably will go Tuesday, but how many minutes? Victor Wembanyama usually eats his lunch regardless. San Antonio is not only back essentially intact after its Finals run but added Tobias Harris. Model has Spurs by two." Back the Spurs by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Vikings (-6) vs. Colts on Sunday

"The Vikings come out of their bye undefeated against a Colts team off an embarrassing home loss to the Titans, and I expected this line to be bigger as a result," SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White said. "I liked the Titans last week with the Colts 31st in yards per play differential and struggling with the run and pass on both sides of the ball. The Vikings defense has allowed three touchdowns since halftime of Week 1, and Kyler Murray has gotten better in each game since returning from injury. I have this line at Vikings -8.5, and I love the trend of undefeated teams at home off a bye, where they are 17-2 ATS since 2002 and just saw the Chiefs dominate in a similar spot last week." Back the Vikings by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more NBA, NFL picks for Tuesday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Tuesday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NFL, NBA, MLB, college football, UFC, NHL, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.



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