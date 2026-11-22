The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on location. The Week 11 NFL slate includes matchups like Bears vs. Saints and Giants vs. Jaguars before 49ers vs. Vikings from Mexico City on Sunday Night Football. SportsLine's experts have locked in their top NFL expert picks, including Adam Thompson backing the 49ers to cover as 3-point favorites as part of his Sunday NFL best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, get up to $1,500 in bonus bets, and bet on today's top games:

SportsLine expert Brady Kannon is backing the Saints to cover as 11.5-point underdogs against the Bears and David Bearman has locked in a player prop betting on the Giants' Cam Skattebo as part of NFL best bets at BetMGM. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on today's top games:

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season on a 65-52 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Sunday NFL best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

Saints (+11.5) vs. Bears

Cam Skattebo, Giants, Under 54.5 rushing yards

49ers (-3.5) vs. Vikings, SNF

Combining these three picks into a Sunday parlay betting wager at BetMGM Sportsbook, one of our best sports betting apps, would result in a payout of +585 (risk $100 to profit $585, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Saints (+11.5) vs. Bears

"We are indeed expecting rain and wind in the Windy City on Sunday at Soldier Field," SportsLine expert Brady Kannon said. "The last time we saw these conditions, the Bears lost to Minnesota. But what I like here is the red-hot Bears having to take a bye week and kill the momentum that they had beforehand. This is too many points. I believe the Saints can stay within double digits, and the number is inflated a bit based on perception. New Orleans has won two games already this season on the road compared to just one at home. It is also huge that Chicago has a Thanksgiving date coming up at Detroit. Will they win? Probably. Will they win by 12-points? I doubt it. Go Nola." Back the Saints by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Cam Skattebo, Giants. Under 54.5 rushing yards

"The Jacksonville Jaguars' rush defense has held opponents to 91.0 rushing yards per game (sixth in the NFL), and that includes giving up a house call to Justice Hill when the game was out of reach two weeks ago," SportsLine expert David Bearman said. "Last year, they led the NFL, allowing only 85.6 yards per game. Woody Marks is the only starting RB to hit his over prop total vs. the Jaguars in Week 6 in London. As for Cam Skattebo, no doubt he has been hot, with 124 and 78 yards in his last two games, but that wasn't against the Jaguars' run defense. Prior to his last two games, Skattebo averaged 58.8 rushing yards in his five games with carries, including games of 36, 58, 59, and 60 yards." Back this player prop by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

49ers (-3.5) vs. Vikings, SNF

"Adding Kirk Cousins was a great move by the Vikings, because the defense has worked overtime to keep this team in the mix," SportsLine expert Adam Thompson said. "The Niners are scoring at will and Mike Evans' return offers a new wrinkle. The Vikings' defense leads the NFL in sacks and pressure rate, but the Niners' multi-directional use of Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey should take some of the juice out of that Minnesota attack." Back the 49ers by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more NFL picks for Sunday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Sunday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NFL, NBA, college football, college basketball, UFC, NHL, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.



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