The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on location. The NFL preseason resumes on Thursday with a doubleheader of Raiders vs. Texans and 49ers vs. Chargers. With all four teams expected to play their starters for at least part of the game, this creates intriguing online sports betting chances to take advantage of sportsbook proms. Despite the Raiders also being expected to play No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza, SportsLine expert Jeff Hochman is backing the Texans to cover as 1.5-point underdogs as part of Thursday's NFL best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook.

Hochman has also locked in NFL picks on 49ers vs. Chargers. According to the latest NFL preseason odds at BetMGM, the 49ers are favored by 1.5-points against the Chargers. The SportsLine Projection Model has found value in Rangers vs. Nationals in the MLB slate, backing Over 7.5 total runs as part of Thursday MLB best bets at BetMGM. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on Thursday's top games:

Thursday best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

Nationals vs. Rangers: Over 7.5 total runs (-118)

Texans (+1) vs. Raiders (-118)

Chargers (+1.5) vs. 49ers (-110)

Combining the three picks into Thursday parlay betting at BetMGM Sportsbook would result in a payout of +551 (risk $100 to profit $551, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 22 of the MLB season on a sizzling 49-31 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit if you had entered its picks at the best sportsbooks. Anyone following its MLB betting picks with sportsbook promos on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Nationals vs. Rangers: Over 7.5 total runs (-118)

The Rangers are sending potential Hall of Famer Jacob deGrom, who is having another strong season, to the mound on Thursday, but the two-time Cy Young winner isn't having his best month. DeGrom, who has a 3.95 ERA this season, has a 6.97 ERA in three August starts. In his last start on August 13 against the Angels, he was pulled after two innings, allowing two runs on six hits and 53 pitches. Washington has the No. 1 scoring offense in baseball at 5.28 runs per game, but the Nationals have the fourth-worst bullpen ERA at 4.84 this season. The model projects the Over to hit in 59.3% of simulations. Back the Over by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Texans (+1) vs. Raiders (-118)

"Houston lost, 27-7, to the Chargers in Week 1, but the starting offensive line played only one series, with all other starters sitting out," SportsLine expert Jeff Hochman said. "Coach DeMeco Ryans plans a more competitive effort in this matchup, with all healthy players set to face the Raiders. Following C.J. Stroud, Davis Mills and newly signed Brett Rypien are expected to finish the game, as Graham Mertz is sidelined for the season with a torn ACL. Rypien has performed well in past preseasons, leading the league in passer rating with the Bears in 2024 and completing 63.5% across 20 August games." Back the Texans by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Chargers (+1.5) vs. 49ers (-110)

"The Chargers will get their first look at Justin Herbert, who is expected to play at least one series," Hochman said. "Trey Lance and DJ Uiagalelei are set to share snaps for the rest of the game, with Uiagalelei expected to take over for the second half. Uiagalelei spent the entire 2025 season on the Chargers' practice squad and is very familiar with the system, having appeared in three preseason games last year. He put real pressure on Lance for a roster spot with an impressive fourth-quarter performance against the Texans, completing 6 of 9 passes for 120 yards and a touchdown. At 6-foot-4 and 252 pounds, he certainly looks the part. With Trey Lance set to face the team that drafted him third overall and DJ Uiagalelei anxious to prove himself, the Chargers appear to have some real competitive edges."Back the Chargers by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more NFL, MLB picks for Thursday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Thursday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NFL, MLB, UFC, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

