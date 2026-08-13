Use BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get $1,500 in bonus bets for NFL preseason, MLB Field of Dreams Game

The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. This offer depends on location. Fernando Mendoza, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, is expected to make his professional debut on Thursday. NFL games today also include Packers vs. Steelers, Patriots vs. Colts and Chargers vs. Texans. SportsLine's team of experts has locked in NFL picks from these contests, including Larry Hartstein fading Mendoza in favor of the Cardinals covering as 2.5-point underdogs as part of his Thursday NFL best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook.

Thursday also features the MLB Field of Dreams Game in Dyersville, Iowa. This year is Phillies vs. Twins, and the SportsLine Projection Model sees value in backing Over 8.5 runs scored as part of its Thursday MLB best bets at BetMGM. The Twins are slight -108 money line favorites, while the Phillies are priced at -103. SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White has locked in a pick on Chargers vs. Texans. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on Thursday's top games:

Thursday best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

Phillies vs. Twins: Over 8.5 total runs (-118)

Cardinals (+2.5) vs. Raiders (-110)

Chargers vs. Texans: Under 36.5 total points (-110)

Combining the three picks into a Thursday parlay at BetMGM Sportsbook would result in a payout of +573 (risk $100 to profit $573, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 21 of the MLB season on a sizzling 45-30 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at online betting sites and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Phillies vs. Twins: Over 8.5 total runs (-118)

Thursday marks Year 3 of the MLB Field of Dream Games in Iowa, and after a 17-run outburst in the game's first contest, last year had a 4-2 final, so the game has seen both higher- and lower-scoring affairs in its history. However, Thursday features two pitchers not at their best at the moment, with the Twins starting Taj Bradley (4.91 ERA over his last two starts) and the Phillies starting Aaron Nola (5.47 ERA this season after a 6.01 ERA last year). The Over is 64-50-8 in Twins games this season, and Minnesota has the No. 9 offense in baseball at 4.66 runs per game. The Phillies have big-name hitters in Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, Trea Turner and Luis Arraez. This leads the model to project the Over to hit in 60.2% of simulations. Back the Over by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Cardinals (+2.5) vs. Raiders (-110)

"Third-round pick Carson Beck will get extensive playing time after a sterling debut," SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein said. "He went 15 of 19 for 188 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions and a 125.4 passer rating in the Hall of Fame Game. Kedon Slovis also shined, going 9 of 10 for 106 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions and a 144.2 passer rating. The Cardinals' defense left a lot to be desired in the 33-30 loss to Carolina, but having played a game should benefit the unit in Las Vegas. New Raiders coach Klint Kubiak indicated his starters will get reps in the preseason; it's unclear how many will occur Thursday. We should see plenty of No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza, who is No. 2 on the depth chart behind Kirk Cousins. Either way, I'll back the rookie head coach who has a game under his belt." Back the Cardinals by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Chargers vs. Texans: Under 36.5 total points (-110)

"DeMeco Ryans is entering his fourth season in Houston with 10 preseason games under his belt. As his defense has grown from terrible to good to elite, Houston hasn't been involved in a preseason game with more than 38 points, with the average result sitting at 31.7 points," SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White said. "Even with the Chargers coming off a high-scoring preseason in 2025, I like that trend to continue here with the depth of the Houston defense and the change in offensive coordinator for L.A." Back the Under by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more NFL, MLB picks for Thursday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Thursday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NFL, MLB, UFC, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

