Use BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get $1,500 bonus bets for NFL preseason Week 1, MLB, UFC 330 on Saturday

The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on location. Saturday also features a full MLB slate with potential postseason previews for top sports betting opportunities.

The SportsLine Projection Model and team of experts have locked in their Saturday best bets from these contests. SportsLine expert Matt Severance is backing the Ravens to cover as 3.5-point underdogs in Ravens vs. Eagles in his Saturday NFL best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. SportsLine MMA expert Kyle Marley has locked in his UFC 330 picks for Islam Makhachev vs. Ian Machado Garry for the welterweight title, and the model is backing the Dodgers to defeat the Brewers in an NL clash. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on Saturday's top games:

Saturday best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

Ravens (+3.5) vs. Eagles (-110)

Dodgers (+118) to defeat Brewers

Islam Makhachev to defeat Ian Machado Garry by submission (+200)

Combining the three picks into a Saturday parlay at BetMGM Sportsbook would result in a payout of +1148 (risk $100 to profit $1,148, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 21 of the MLB season on a sizzling 45-30 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at online betting sites and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Ravens (+3.5) vs. Eagles (-110)

"It's a potential Super Bowl preview at 7 p.m. ET Saturday as Philadelphia visits Baltimore, and the Ravens are starting the post-John Harbaugh era with ex-Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter making his head coaching debut," SportsLine expert Matt Severance said. "I like backing teams with first-year head coaches. Maybe it's simply ingrained in the Ravens to try in the preseason with all the success they had in exhibition games under Harbaugh (28-4 in past 10 preseasons). Lamar Jackson and most starters won't play, but that's expected to be the case on the other side, too. Not really sure why the Eagles are giving 3.5 points on the road. Philadelphia is 5-8-2 straight up (6-8-1 ATS) in the preseason under coach Nick Sirianni. QB Jalen Hurts hasn't played in an exhibition game since 2022." Back the Ravens by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Dodgers (+118) to defeat Brewers

The Dodgers are in this rare position as money-line underdogs largely due to the Brewers starting Jacob Misiorowski, the NL Cy Young favorite who leads the sport in ERA (1.76), WHIP (0.74) and strikeouts (204). However, "The Miz" hasn't faced the Dodgers this season, so this could be his toughest test yet in a lineup that features no breaks, including matchups against Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, Kyle Tucker, and more. The Dodgers are starting Justin Wrobleski, who, despite allowing 15 earned runs over his last three starts, has a 3.44 ERA on the season and entered the All-Star break with a 2.69 ERA. The model projects the Dodgers to win in 54% of simulations despite facing Misiorowski. Back the Dodgers by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Islam Makhachev to defeat Ian Machado Garry by submission (+200)

"Makhachev, who is widely considered the best pound-for-pound MMA fighter on the planet, is defending his welterweight title for the first time in this main event," SportsLine MMA expert Kyle Marley said. "Garry is going to be taller and longer with the striking edge, but I don't expect him to be able to keep this fight on the feet. Makhachev is going to close the distance and grind out this fight on the mat, and he might lock up a submission at some point." Back Makhachev by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more NFL, MLB, UFC 330 picks for Saturday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Saturday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NFL, MLB, UFC, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

