Use BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get $1,500 bonus bets for NFL preseason Week 1, Yankees-Blue Jays on Friday

The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. This offer depends on location. Week 1 of the NFL preseason continues on Friday with a three-game slate of Broncos vs. Falcons, Buccaneers vs. Jets and Dolphins vs. Commanders, all starting at 7 p.m. ET. Friday night features a strong MLB slate, including Yankees vs. Blue Jays.

The SportsLine Projection Model and SportsLine's team of experts have found their top sports picks from tonight's action, including Larry Hartstein, who is backing the Jets to cover as 5.5-point favorites against Tampa Bay in Friday NFL best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. He has also locked in a pick on Broncos vs. Falcons. The SportsLine Projection Model sees value in the Blue Jays to cover as 1.5-run underdogs on the run line against New York for Friday MLB best bets at BetMGM. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on Friday's top games:

Friday best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

Jets (-6) vs. Buccaneers (-110)

Falcons (+4) vs. Broncos (-110)

Blue Jays (+1.5) vs. Yankees (-135)

Combining the three picks into a Friday parlay at BetMGM Sportsbook would result in a payout of +534 (risk $100 to profit $534, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 21 of the MLB season on a sizzling 45-30 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at online betting sites and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Jets (-6) vs. Buccaneers (-110)

"Baker Mayfield won't play, and backup Jake Browning is dealing with a back injury. So the Bucs are going with second-year QB Connor Bazelak and rookie Jalon Daniels, both undrafted free agents," SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein said. "The Jets will play their starters Friday, though it's unclear for how long. In last year's preseason opener, the Jets crushed the Packers 30-10. Coach Aaron Glenn played his starters in the first two preseason games last year and is expected to follow suit this August. Rookie QB Cade Klubnik, a fourth-round pick out of Clemson, has opened eyes at Jets' camp as he battles Bailey Zappe for the right to back up Geno Smith. Thanks to an aggressive offseason, the Jets possess a much deeper and more talented roster than in Glenn's debut season. Look for that depth to be on display Friday." Back the Jets by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Falcons (+4) vs. Broncos (-110)

"New Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski said some starters will play in Friday's preseason opener, though it's not clear who and for how long," Hartstein said. "Even if Tua Tagovailoa doesn't play long, I like getting a bunch of points with a Cooper Rush-led offense in Stefanski's Atlanta debut. Rush has played in 39 NFL games, starting 16, and completed 61.1 percent of his passes. The Broncos also will play their starters some, but Sean Payton had yet to clarify the situation as of Tuesday. Denver is strong at backup QB with Jarrett Stidham trying to hold off Sam Ehlinger. However, the offensive line could be an issue. Denver is down its top three centers after Michael Deiter was carted off the practice field Tuesday. The Broncos likely win, but this is too many points." Back the Falcons by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Blue Jays (+1.5) vs. Yankees (-135)

Toronto has covered this number in eight of its last nine games, and it is playing some of its best baseball of the season to climb back into the AL Wild Card race. The Blue Jays are 10-5 over their last 15 games, including 5-2 over their last seven contests, and one of their last two losses came in a one-run final. The Blue Jays are starting Shane Bieber, and Toronto is 5-1 with a +1.5-run spread over his last six starts. The Yankees are starting Gerrit Cole, and New York hasn't covered a 1.5-run spread as the favorite in any of his last six starts. Back the Blue Jays by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more NFL, MLB picks for Friday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Friday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NFL, MLB, UFC, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

