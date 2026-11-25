The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on location. NFL Week 12 kicks off Wednesday with the Los Angeles Rams hosting the Green Bay Packers at 8 p.m. ET on Thanksgiving Eve 2026. SportsLine expert Micah Roberts is backing the Packers to cover as 2.5-point underdogs as part of his Packers vs. Rams best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. The over/under for total points scored in Packers vs. Rams is 43.5. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, get up to $1,500 in bonus bets, and bet on today's top games:

The SportsLine team of experts has locked in multiple player prop betting picks on Rams vs. Packers as well, including Alex Selesnick, AKA PropStarz, taking Jordan Love Under 266.5 passing yards and Brad Thomas locking a bet involving Matthew Stafford as part of Wednesday NFL best bets at BetMGM. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on today's top games:

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 12 of the 2026 NFL season on a 68-53 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Packers vs. Rams best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

Packers (+2.5)

Jordan Love, Packers, Under 266.5 passing yards

Matthew Stafford, Rams, Under 233.5 passing yards

Combining these three picks into a Wednesday same-game parlay betting wager at BetMGM Sportsbook, one of our best sports betting apps, would result in a payout of +525 (risk $100 to profit $525, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Packers (+2.5)

"We get some Wednesday night football for the first time on Thanksgiving Eve," Micah Roberts said. "We're looking at a bunch of Packers fans showing up in LA to make it a split crowd for this game. The Rams will be without their top two receivers, which I feel is basically the engine of the entire team. The Rams will have to be a run-oriented team with Blake Corum and Kyren Williams, but Matt Stafford will not be the weapon he usually is without his two star receivers. The Packers are the worst running team in the NFL, averaging 67 yards per game, but Jordan Love and his two star receivers make the difference. The Packers have won and covered the last five meetings with the Rams." Back the Packers by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Jordan Love, Packers, Under 266.5 passing yards

"While Jordan Love is having a great season and has played well, he does profile as a significant regression candidate as he's run extremely hot on downfield passes," Alex Selesnick, AKA PropStarz, said. "This sets up as a really tough spot for Love and the entirety of Green Bay's passing attack against a Rams coverage unit that is ranked first in PFFs coverage grade, in addition to ranking fourth in EPA per dropback, as well as top five in nearly every defensive passing efficiency metric. This is a lofty line in a very difficult matchup, and I do expect this game to be a low-scoring defensive struggle." Back this player prop by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Matthew Stafford, Rams, Under 233.5 passing yards

"Matthew Stafford is without his top two receivers, Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, and faces a Packers defense that ranks eighth in EPA per pass allowed, fifth in explosive play rate allowed, and 10th in opponent completion percentage (61.5%)," Brad Thomas said. "The Rams rank sixth in EPA per rush, while their defense ranks second in EPA per play allowed. Los Angeles should be able to lean on its rushing attack without needing significant passing volume from Stafford. With a depleted receiving corps against a defense that limits explosive plays, I like his passing under." Back this player prop by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more Packers vs. Rams picks for Wednesday?

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