The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on location. The NFL Thanksgiving schedule opens with Bears vs. Lions in Detroit at 1 p.m. ET. SportsLine expert David Bearman is backing Under 55.5 total points in the highest over/under of the entire Week 12 NFL slate as part of his Thanksgiving NFL bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. NFL Thanksgiving Day 2026 continues with Eagles vs. Cowboys and Chiefs vs. Bills. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, get up to $1,500 in bonus bets, and bet on today's top games:

SportsLine expert R.J. White is backing the Chiefs to cover as 3-point favorites in an AFC showdown of Chiefs vs. Bills at 8:20 p.m. ET, and SportsLine player prop betting expert Prop Bet Guy Doug has locked in a prop for Cowboys vs. Eagles as part of NFL best bets at BetMGM. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on today's top games:

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 12 of the 2026 NFL season on a 68-53 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

NFL Thanksgiving best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

Bears vs. Lions: Under 55.5 total points scored

Saquon Barkley, Eagles, anytime touchdown scorer (-105)

Chiefs (+3) vs. Bills

Combining these three picks into a Thanksgiving NFL parlay betting wager at BetMGM Sportsbook, one of our best sports betting apps, would result in a payout of +594 (risk $100 to profit $594, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Bears vs. Lions: Under 55.5 total points scored

"The Lions' defense has allowed 14.4 ppg since their Week 6 bye compared to 29.6 per game before the bye, when they couldn't stop anything," David Bearman said. "The combined scores of the Lions' games since the bye have been 37, 34, 28, 45, and 52. Their defense EPA per play over the last four games is sixth-best in the league, when it was 31st in the first seven games of the season. Since the Bears' record-breaking 59-37 Week 1 win, none of their games have reached 55 points. Chicago's defense is seventh in total yards, seventh against the rush, 12th in passing and sixth in scoring. The last 11 divisional games that were posted 50+ are 8-3 to the Under, including Lions/Packers a few weeks ago." Back the Under by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Saquon Barkley, Eagles, anytime touchdown scorer (-105)

"Saquon Barkley looked much healthier on Sunday, after the Eagles bye week," Prop Bet Guy Doug said. "He's now scored a touchdown in four straight games, despite not being 100% healthy at times. But he'll now have an ideal matchup against the Cowboys' Swiss cheese defense. Dallas has allowed a league-high 16 running back touchdowns, including at least one in nine of 11 games." Back Barkley by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Chiefs (+3) vs. Bills

"The Bills defense has looked much better since the bye, but it's also benefited from injuries to opposing QBs," R.J. White said. "Only Geno Smith played a significant amount of time among starting QBs for their last four opponents, and even though he played just a half, the Jets made it into scoring range six times. The Chiefs offense has looked incredible of late, even considering their easy schedule, and Patrick Mahomes has looked in vintage form over the last four weeks, while Emmett Johnson has emerged to give the Chiefs the best RB duo in the league. I don't think you can argue for this line being higher than Bills -3, while there's a case to be made for it to move closer to pick 'em." Back this Chiefs by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more NFL Thanksgiving picks for Thursday?

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