The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on location. For the first time since the National Championship Game, college football fans can wager on their sport with an eight-game Saturday Week 0 slate while taking advantage of the largest sportsbook promos. The Saturday college football action begins at noon ET with Bill Belichick's North Carolina vs. TCU. The SportsLine Projection Model and SportsLine team of experts have locked in top picks from the action as part of Saturday college football best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook.

The model is backing Belichick's Tar Heels to cover as 9.5-point underdogs in Dublin, Ireland, as part of Saturday best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. SportsLine experts Eric Cohen and Emory Hunt have locked in college football picks on NC State vs. Virginia and Hawaii vs. Stanford. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on Saturday's top games:

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is on a 31-19 run on top-rated college football money-line picks since the 2024 season. It has also been upgraded for the 2026 season to even better factor in the transfer portal to help nail college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites.

Saturday best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

North Carolina (+9.5) vs. TCU

NC State vs. Virginia: Under 51.5 total points

Hawaii (+4) vs. Stanford

Combining the three picks into a Saturday parlay betting at BetMGM Sportsbook, one of our best sports betting apps, would result in a payout of +573 (risk $100 to profit $573, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

North Carolina (+9.5) vs. TCU

Year 1 of the Bill Belichick era in North Carolina certainly didn't go well with a 4-8 record, but with a full year to recruit and plan with all his attention on North Carolina football, Year 2 could be significantly different. The Tar Heels open with the same matchup as last year against TCU, however, the Horned Frogs won't have a proven top quarterback leading the offense this time. Josh Hoover, who threw for more than 3,400 yards in back-to-back seasons at TCU, transferred to Indiana, meaning the Horned Frogs' offense will be significantly different. Under father-and-son tandem Bill and Steve Belichick, North Carolina allowed its fewest points last year since 2009, and the defense is expected to be a strength again this year. The model projects North Carolina to cover in 55% of simulations. Back North Carolina by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

NC State vs. Virginia: Under 51.5 total points

"This is my first college football pick of hopefully hundreds this season," SportsLine expert Eric Cohen said. "So glad my favorite sport is officially back! But picking Week 0 / 1 games is SO hard without much data to go on. Virginia is No. 1 in the conference in experience per Phil Steele's magazine, and they boast a strong defense that surrendered less than 20 points per game last season. At the same time, I'm not sure I'm expecting fireworks from the Cavaliers' offense with new QB Beau Pribula. While NC State's offense might be potent as the season goes along, I don't expect to see a 35-31 game like last year." Back the Under by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Hawaii (+4) vs. Stanford

"Hawaii was one of the great stories last football season and has similar vibes entering 2026," SportsLine expert Emory Hunt said. "QB Micah Alejado is back under center, and they have a lot of returning production on the defensive side of the ball. Stanford played competitively tough all season long last year and will be significantly better in 2026. I still have to take the wait-and-see approach with their offensive skill talent, which doesn't give me confidence in them covering this spread." Back Hawaii by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more college football picks for Saturday?

You've seen some of the models and SportsLine team of experts' Saturday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NFL, MLB, college football, UFC, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.



Responsible Gaming

Bettors should always practice responsible gaming when placing wagers, and BetMGM Sportsbook offers ways to help with this, such as a live chat feature, gaming limits and timeout options. The sportsbook also shares contact information for helplines such as 1-800-MY-RESET, which bettors can call or text 24/7.