The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on location. Saturday has one of the best college football slates of the season, with quality action throughout the day and evening, starting with a top-five clash of Ohio State vs. Indiana at noon ET and leading into a top-eight matchup of Notre Dame vs. BYU at 7:30 p.m. ET. The SportsLine Projection Model and SportsLine team of experts has locked in top college football picks and found strong values in all the big games of the Saturday Week 7 college football schedule, including the SportsLine Projection Model backing Under 46.5 total points in Notre Dame vs. BYU as part of its Saturday college football best bets. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, get up to $1,500 in bonus bets, and bet on today's top games:

SportsLine expert Emory Hunt is backing Alabama to cover as 7.5-point favorites in a top-15 clash of Alabama vs. Tennessee, and SportsLine expert Gene Menez locked in pick on Kentucky vs. Oklahoma as part of Saturday college football best bets at BetMGM. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on today's top games:

SportsLine's model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It enters Week 6 on a 48-40 run on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites, returning more than $400 for $100 players. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Saturday best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

Alabama (-7.5) vs. Tennessee

Kentucky (+6.5) vs. Oklahoma

Notre Dame vs. BYU: Under 46.5 total points

Combining the three picks into a Saturday parlay betting wager at BetMGM Sportsbook, one of our best sports betting apps, would result in a payout of +614 (risk $100 to profit $614, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Alabama (-7.5) vs. Tennessee



"I don't look at Alabama's loss to Georgia last week as a negative, but instead a sign of a team that's as worthy of being ranked in the Top 5," SportsLine expert Emory Hunt said. "With the QB position influx for Tennessee, I expect them to struggle consistently throughout the game vs. the Crimson Tide defense." Back Alabama by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Kentucky (+6.5) vs. Oklahoma

"The Sooners needed a lot of smoke and mirrors to upset No. 1 Texas last week," SportsLine expert Gene Menez said. "They scored two nonoffensive touchdowns (on a blocked punt and a pick-six) to overcome a punchless offense. Relying on nonoffensive touchdowns is no way to live. The Wildcats average 34.7 points a game and have committed just five turnovers this season. They've already won at Texas A&M and at South Carolina." Back Kentucky by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Notre Dame vs. BYU: Under 46.5 total points

BYU games against FBS teams have an average total of 42.5 points, with the Under hitting in three of four contests, including each of the last two. Those three games also finished Under Saturday's over/under of 46.5 points. Notre Dame has the No. 2 scoring offense (44 ppg), but BYU has the No. 9 scoring defense (15 ppg allowed). Notre Dame also has the No. 2 scoring defense (11 ppg allowed). Notre Dame and BYU have played three times since 2012, and two went Under this margin with an average total of 38.3 points for all three. The model projects the Under to hit in 61.4% of simulations. Back the Under by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more college football picks for Saturday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Saturday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NFL, MLB, college football, UFC, NHL, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.



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