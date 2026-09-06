The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on location. On Sunday, this sportsbook promo could be used on the first head-to-head matchup of top 25 teams this season when No. 9 Ole Miss plays No. 24 Louisville in the Music City Kickoff at Nissan Stadium in Nashville at 7:30 p.m. ET. Sunday also features Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin and Washington vs. Washington State. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on Sunday's top games:

SportsLine expert Zack Cimini is backing Louisville to cover as 7-point underdogs as part of Sunday's college football best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. The SportsLine Projection Model sees value in Washington State to cover as 23.5-point underdogs and expert Matt Severance has locked in a pick on Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin for Sunday college football best bets at BetMGM.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is on a 32-19 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks on betting sites since the 2024 season, and it has been upgraded for the 2026 season to even better factor in the transfer portal. Anybody following its college football betting picks could have seen strong returns.

Sunday best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

Washington State (+23.5) vs. Washington

Wisconsin (+21) vs. Notre Dame

Louisville (+7) vs. Ole Miss

Combining the three picks into a Sunday parlay betting at BetMGM Sportsbook, one of our best sports betting apps, would result in a payout of +590 (risk $100 to profit $590, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Washington State (+23.5) vs. Washington

Kirby Moore takes over as Washington State's third head coach in three seasons, but the turnover comes after success. The program has had back-to-back winning seasons, leading to coaches landing new opportunities. The same could be the case for Moore, who was Missouri's offensive coordinator. Washington State has a new-look roster with the coach change, but the Cougars brought in talent. Washington has covered this spread only once against Washington State over the past four years and twice over the past seven seasons. The model projects Washington State to cover in 63% of simulations. Back Washington State by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Wisconsin (+21) vs. Notre Dame

"This might be Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman's most talented club led by QB and Heisman Trophy favorite CJ Carr and maybe the best defensive talent in the FBS," SportsLine expert Matt Severance said. … But "I think Wisconsin can play a slugfest-type slow-it-down game and hang within 21 points. See something like 31-13. This marks Wisconsin's fourth game as at least a 20-point dog the past two seasons. It was in that scenario zero times from 2020-24." Back Wisconsin by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Louisville (+7) vs. Ole Miss

"Since Jeff Brohm took over as Louisville coach, they have had a knack for keeping losses within a touchdown," SportsLine expert Zack Cimini said. "Dating back to 2023, Louisville has played in 36 regular season games and had 10 losses. Eight of those losses have been by a touchdown or less, which speaks to how well coached the Cardinals are. This has led to fast starts, as Louisville has sustained just one September loss under Brohm, and that was to a Notre Dame team in 2024 that ended up being a College Football Playoff team." Back Louisville by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more college football picks for Sunday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Sunday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NFL, MLB, college football, UFC, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.



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