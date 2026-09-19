The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on location. On Saturday, sports bettors have a jam-packed college football slate, highlighted by LSU vs. Ole Miss in a top-10 matchup and Lane Kiffin's return to Ole Miss. The SportsLine Projection Model and SportsLine team of experts have locked in top picks, including expert Tom Fornelli backing Ole Miss to cover as 3-point underdogs as part of Saturday college football best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on today's top games:

The SportsLine Projection Model sees value in Under 58.5 total points in No. 16 SMU vs. No. 23 Louisville at 3:30 p.m. ET. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on today's top games:

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is on a 33-21 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks on betting sites since the 2024 season, and it has been upgraded for the 2026 season to better factor in the transfer portal. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Saturday best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

SMU vs. Louisville: Under 58.5 total points (-108)

Ole Miss (+3) vs. LSU (-115)

Combining the three picks into a Saturday parlay betting wager at BetMGM Sportsbook, one of our best sports betting apps, would result in a payout of +690 (risk $100 to profit $690, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

SMU vs. Louisville: Under 58.5 total points (-108)

Both SMU and Louisville have been in high-scoring games to begin this season, however, last year SMU defeated the Cardinals, 38-6, to finish Under this total. SMU is off to another strong defensive start, allowing just 17 points per game this season, and last year it ranked 31st in the nation in scoring defense at 21.2 ppg allowed last season. The Cardinals were 34th at 21.5 ppg allowed last year. The Under went 9-4 in SMU games last season and 7-6 in Louisville games. The Under hits in 55.3% of the model's simulations in this top-25 clash. Back the Under by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Ole Miss (+3) vs. LSU (-115)

"It doesn't matter how deep I dive into this matchup, it keeps coming back to the same thing. One of these teams has a quarterback who has consistently shown the ability to rise to the occasion and put his entire team on his back when needed," SportsLine expert Tom Fornelli said. "The other has a QB who threw three interceptions against Louisiana Tech last week. Yes, LSU has the better roster overall, but Ole Miss has the better QB, and it's at home, where the environment will be incredible and ready to explode. Give me the Rebels and the points to get their revenge Saturday." Back Ole Miss by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more college football picks for Saturday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Saturday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NFL, MLB, college football, UFC, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.



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