The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on location. We are a few days away from another busy college football and NFL weekend jam-packed with top action, but the NFL spreads and NFL totals are out at BetMGM, and you can lock in your bets now with this sportsbook promo. LSU vs. Ole Miss is the highlight of Saturday, and SportsLine expert Tom Fornelli has locked in his pick for college football best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on today's top games:

Expert R.J. White has locked in the Chiefs to cover as 6.5-point favorites against the Colts on Sunday Night Football, taking this number before it possibly hits a key number in 7. For Wednesday, the SportsLine Projection Model sees value in Under 8.5 total runs scored in Astros vs. Royals for MLB best bets at BetMGM. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on today's top games:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 26 of the MLB season on a 28-23 run on all top-rated MLB money-line picks at betting sites, returning nearly $800 for $100 players. Anyone following its picks at MLB betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Wednesday best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

Royals vs. Astros: Under 8.5 total runs scored (+100)

Ole Miss (+3) vs. LSU (-110) on Saturday

Chiefs (-6.5) vs. Colts (-115) on Sunday

Combining the three picks into a Wednesday parlay betting wager at BetMGM Sportsbook, one of our best sports betting apps, would result in a payout of +613 (risk $100 to profit $613, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Royals vs. Astros: Under 8.5 total runs scored (+100)

Astros starter Cristian Javier is coming off back-to-back gems, including holding the high-powered Phillies to one run in six innings in his last start on Thursday. The 29-year-old has a 1.64 ERA over his last two starts and he's allowed three runs or fewer in four of his last five starts. Under 8.5 total runs hit in four of those games. The Royals have been playing in low-scoring games lately as well, with Under 8.5 cashing in eight of their last nine contests. The model projects the Under to hit in 56.3% of simulations. Back the Under by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Ole Miss (+3) vs. LSU (-110) on Saturday

"It doesn't matter how deep I dive into this matchup, it keeps coming back to the same thing. One of these teams has a quarterback who has consistently shown the ability to rise to the occasion and put his entire team on his back when needed. The other has a QB who threw three interceptions against Louisiana Tech last week," SportsLine expert Tom Fornelli said. "Yes, LSU has the better roster overall, but Ole Miss has the better QB, and it's at home, where the environment will be incredible and ready to explode. Give me the Rebels and the points to get their revenge Saturday." Back the Under by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Chiefs (-6.5) vs. Colts (-115) on Sunday

"The Chiefs looked better than anticipated in the Week 1 win over the Broncos, with UDFA left tackle Kahlil Benson holding his own, though it took time for Patrick Mahomes to get in rhythm," SportsLine expert R.J. White said. "He certainly looks healthier than Daniel Jones, who led a mediocre passing attack in a blowout loss to the Ravens in Week 1. The Colts' defense looked even worse, surrendering more than 200 rushing yards while allowing 7.9 yards per play. That doesn't bode well with a Chiefs attack built around the run game, and I don't have confidence in Jones to rally for a cover if down." Back the Chiefs by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more MLB, NFL, CFB picks for Wednesday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Wednesday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NFL, MLB, college football, UFC, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.



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