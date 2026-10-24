The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on location. The Saturday Week 8 college football schedule features No. 19 Texas hosting No. 7 Ole Miss at 7:30 p.m. ET and No. 10 Utah hosting No. 14 Houston at 10:15 p.m. ET. SportsLine expert Thomas Casale is backing Ole Miss to cover as 3-point underdogs as part of his Saturday college football best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, get up to $1,500 in bonus bets, and bet on today's top games:

The SportsLine Projection Model is backing Utah to cover as 7-point favorites, and SportsLine expert Jeff Hochman has locked in a bet on UCF vs. No. 2 BYU as part of Saturday college football best bets at BetMGM. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on today's top games:

SportsLine's model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It entered Week 8 on a 59-49 run on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites, returning nearly $600 for $100 players. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Saturday best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

Ole Miss (+3) vs. Texas

Utah (-6.5) vs. Houston

Combining the three picks into a Saturday parlay betting wager at BetMGM Sportsbook, one of our best sports betting apps, would result in a payout of +621 (risk $100 to profit $621, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Ole Miss (+3) vs. Texas

"Texas is a mess right now," SportsLine expert Thomas Casale said. "Arch Manning is struggling. The offensive line is struggling. The defense is struggling. Special teams are struggling. The coaching staff is struggling. Other than that, the Horns are in great shape. Ole Miss has lost just once, and that was when the Rebels were in an all-time bad spot after beating LSU. Since then, the Rebels dismantled Vanderbilt and Missouri, winning by a combined score of 83-20. Texas is splitting first-team quarterback reps between Arch and redshirt freshman KJ Lacey Jr. Meanwhile, Ole Miss has the best player on the field in Trinidad Chambliss. I think he's the difference in a close game." Back Ole Miss by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Utah (-6.5) vs. Houston

Utah has one of the nation's top rushing offenses, and it will have a raucous home crowd behind them in a primetime spot with additional attention in a top-15 battle. That's an environment the run game can rally around. Running back Wayshawn Parker is averaging 147.7 rushing yards over his last three games. Utah (No. 10) is the higher-ranked team in this top-15 battle against No. 14 Houston, and the Utes are 8-0 straight up and 7-1 against the spread in their last eight home games, outscoring the opponent by an average of 31 points (47-16). The model projects Utah to cover in 57% of simulations. Back Utah by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more college football picks for Saturday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Saturday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NFL, NBA, World Series, college football, UFC, NHL, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.



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