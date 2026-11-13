The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on location. The NBA Cup qualifying games continue on Friday with a nine-game slate, including the New York Knicks visiting the Indiana Pacers at 7 p.m. ET. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, get up to $1,500 in bonus bets, and bet on today's top games:

Friday also features a three-game college football slate, with two ranked teams involved in the action, and the model projects value in Illinois vs. No. 4 UCLA. However, the model is fading the top-five ranked team and picking Illinois to cover as 10.5-point underdogs as part of Friday college football best bets. SportsLine expert R.J. White has also locked in a pick on Steelers vs. Bengals on Sunday Night Football as part of NFL best bets at BetMGM. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on today's top games:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned nearly $19,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks since 2018, including five straight seasons of four-digit profit. The model enters Week 4 of the 2026-27 season on a 28-12 (70%) run on top-rated spread picks at NBA betting sites dating back to last season. Anyone following on betting sites could have seen huge returns.

Friday best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

Knicks (-8.5) vs. Pacers

Illinois (+10.5) vs. UCLA

Bengals (-3.5) vs. Steelers on Sunday Night Football

Combining the three picks into a Friday parlay betting wager at BetMGM Sportsbook, one of our best sports betting apps, would result in a payout of +617 (risk $100 to profit $617, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Knicks (-8.5) vs. Pacers

The Knicks had their four-game winning streak snapped in a 115-107 loss to the Cavaliers on Wednesday, but they are still 6-2 over their last eight games. The Knicks went 3-1 against the Pacers last season after going 2-1 against Indiana the season before. Jalen Brunson is averaging 26 points per game this season, and the Knicks have the No. 2 scoring defense (103.5 ppg allowed) in the league. Meanwhile, the Pacers are 2-7 over their last nine games, and home court hasn't been a big advantage for the Pacers this season, going 1-4 in Indiana. The model projects the Knicks to cover in 52% of simulations. Back the Knicks by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Illinois (+10.5) vs. UCLA

Illinois has won four straight games, and its last loss came by just seven points. Illinois is 6-3 this season, and only one of its losses came by more than seven points, coming at Ohio State on Sept. 26. Friday figures to be Illinois' toughest test yet at No. 4 UCLA, but its defense has dominated Big Ten play recently, holding its last three conference foes to 13.3 points per game. Illinois turns the ball over just 0.6 times per game, which ranks ninth in the nation, and limiting turnovers is often a top way to compete against perceived stronger opponents. The model projects Illinois to remain competitive, backing Illinois to cover in 55% of simulations. Back Illinois by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Bengals (-3.5) vs. Steelers on Sunday Night Football

"The Bengals offense has been on fire since largely ditching the under-center strategy at halftime of Week 7, scoring 15 touchdowns in the span of five halves and one overtime period," SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White said. "Even considering the success the Steelers offense had in the first meeting, it's going to be tough for Aaron Rodgers and Co. to keep up with that kind of attack. It took a muffed punt in the fourth quarter to ultimately give Pittsburgh the win in that game, and that was with Cincinnati running shotgun less than 50% of the time on offense. I'm penciling the Bengals in for 30+ points until someone shows they can be stopped, and I'd make this line Bengals -6." Back the Bengals by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more NBA, college football, NFL picks for Friday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Friday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NFL, NBA, college football, college basketball, UFC, NHL, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.



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