The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on location. Sunday features another strong NFL schedule, including games like Texans vs. Chargers, Raiders vs. 49ers and Packers vs. Patriots before a Sunday Night Football clash of Buccaneers vs. Bears. The SportsLine Projection Model and team of experts have picks on the entire slate, including expert Sia Nejad backing Bears QB Caleb Williams to finish with over 20.5 completions as part of his Sunday NFL best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson (illness) is inactive. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, get up to $1,500 in bonus bets, and bet on today's top games:

The model is backing the Packers to cover as 3-point underdogs against the Patriots in a matchup of two teams on a 4-1 streak as part of Sunday NFL best bets at BetMGM. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on today's top games:

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season on a 60-51 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Sunday NFL best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

Packers (+3) vs. Patriots

Caleb Williams, Bears, Over 20.5 completions

Combining the two picks into an NFL parlay betting wager at BetMGM Sportsbook, one of our best sports betting apps, would result in a payout of +279 (risk $100 to profit $279, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Packers (+3) vs. Patriots

The Packers have held some high-octane offenses below their season averages this season, holding the Cowboys, Lions and Panthers to 20 points or fewer in three straight games. Meanwhile, Jordan Love has played strong offensive football, taking advantage of top playmakers such as Christian Watson, Matthew Golden and Tucker Kraft, plus Josh Jacobs is back. The Packers are 5-3 ATS this season, while the Patriots are 3-4 ATS, and 3 points is a key number that provides the safety net of a push. The model projects these trends to continue with the Packers covering in 53% of simulations. Back Green Bay by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Caleb Williams, Bears, Over 20.5 completions

"Caleb Williams has hit this completions Over in each of his last three games against some pretty great defenses," SportsLine expert Sia Nejad said. "He gets another great defense this week versus the Bucs and I expect the path of least resistance to be via the passing game rather than the run. More specifically, I think the run game will be relatively inefficient and that short and intermediate passing will move the chains for the Bears. As good as this Bucs defense is playing, I'll take Ben Johnson scheming over Todd Bowles every time. Look for another solid game from Caleb Williams at home in primetime." Back Caleb Williams by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more NFL picks for Sunday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Sunday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NFL, NBA, college football, college basketball, UFC, NHL, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.



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