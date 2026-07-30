Use BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get $1,500 in bonus bets for Padres-Giants, MLB betting on Thursday

The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. This offer depends on location. We've used SportsLine's team of experts to identify our MLB best bets on BetMGM today, which include picks from Braves vs. Nationals, Red Sox vs. Athletics and Padres vs. Giants. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on Thursday's top games:

Thursday best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

Braves vs. Nationals: Atlanta to win (-150)

Red Sox vs. Athletics: Sonny Gray Over 4.5 strikeouts (-115)

Padres vs. Giants: San Diego to win (-150)

Combining the three picks into a Thursday parlay at BetMGM Sportsbook would result in a payout of +419 (risk $100 to profit $419, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 18 of the MLB season on a sizzling 35-21 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Braves vs. Nationals: Atlanta to win (-150)

"Washington will activate Jake Irvin (2-5, 5.23 ERA) off the 60-day IL to start tonight. Definition of mediocre with a career 24-38 mark and 4.96 ERA; he led the majors in earned runs allowed in 2025," SportsLine expert Matt Severance said. "I will say that rather strangely the Nationals have been much better away. It's also their seventh straight game without a day off. Atlanta is one of the best home teams in the majors (32-20) and Grant Holmes (6-4, 3.79 ERA) is unbeaten in four straight overall. Not ideal the Braves had to play two at the Mets on Wednesday, but they were off on Tuesday so I'm not too worried. The bullpen is still in pretty good shape." Back the Braves by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Red Sox vs. Athletics: Sonny Gray Over 4.5 strikeouts (-115)

"Sonny Gray is taking the mound today against his former team," SportsLine expert Alex Selesnick said. "This looks like a good spot to back the veteran hurler at a reasonable number. Gray's strikeout numbers are down this year and as a result we're getting a nice discount." Back Gray Over 4.5 strikeouts by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Padres vs. Giants: San Diego to win (-150)

"Don't look now but San Diego has won five straight games and enters a crucial four game home weekend series against NL West rival San Francisco," SportsLine expert Eric Cohen said. "For the Giants, Robbie Ray is a shell of himself away from home: 3-5 with a 4.35 ERA vs. 6-1 with a 2.22 ERA at Oracle Park. Look out for the middle of the Padres' batting order against Ray: Manny Machado, Ty France, and Luis Rengifo are a combined 19 of 48 (.396) with 7 home runs against the left hander. Look for San Diego's top notch bullpen to throw at least four innings in relief of J.P. Sears and lead the Padres to another home victory." Back the Padres by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more MLB picks for Thursday?

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