The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on location. NFL Week 7 opens with the Chicago Bears hosting the New England Patriots at 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday Night Football. Both teams enter at 4-2 this season, and SportsLine expert Mike Tierney is siding with the Bears to cover as 3-point favorites as part of his Thursday NFL best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, get up to $1,500 in bonus bets, and bet on today's top games:

Despite both teams being led by highly drafted and successful quarterbacks early into their NFL career, the SportsLine Projection Model is backing Under 50.5 total points, and SportsLine expert R.J. White has locked in a player prop betting pick for Bears vs. Patriots as part of Thursday NFL best bets at BetMGM. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on today's top games:

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season on a 58-48 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Patriots vs. Bears best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

Bears (-3)

Under 50.5 total points

Demario Douglas, Patriots, Over 37.5 total receiving yards

Combining the three picks into a Thursday same-game parlay betting wager at BetMGM Sportsbook, one of our best sports betting apps, would result in a payout of +550 (risk $100 to profit $550, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Bears (-3)



"One team out-and-out celebrated its Sunday win. For the other, victory was bittersweet," SportsLine expert Mike Tierney said. "Chicago dominated Atlanta for three-plus quarters as QB Caleb Williams showed no rust from his three-week layoff with a hamstring injury. The Bears exited the game in reasonably good health. Not so for New England with its 'W' over the Jets. Three ailing offensive linemen called it a day early, and the short week makes their return iffy. There is no doubt about WR Romeo Doubs, who landed on injured reserve. While Pats QB Drake Maye made a run at MVP last season, Williams should be in the hunt this year if he stays off the sideline." Back the Bears by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Under 50.5 total points

The Patriots' offense hasn't been as dominant as last year, going from eighth to 18th in scoring offense so far. New England is averaging 22.7 points per game. Four of its six games this season failed to go Over this total. Four of six Chicago games failed to go Over this total as well, and the Under is 4-2 in Bears games this season. It's a short week, which could favor the defenses, as only six of 16 Thursday Night Football games totaled at least 51 points last season. Only two of five TNF games this year went Over 50.5 total points. The model projects the Under to hit in 67% of simulations. Back the Under by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Demario Douglas, Patriots, Over 37.5 total receiving yards

"The Patriots are down another receiver with Romeo Doubs being sent to IR, and Douglas was the player who stepped up most in his absence last week, hitting season highs in receptions, yards and targets," SportsLine expert R.J. White said. "I don't think the books have adjusted his line high enough with Doubs sidelined, as the Bears are 31st in the league in yards per pass play allowed." Back this player prop by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more Patriots vs. Bears picks for Thursday Night Football?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Thursday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NFL, NBA, MLB, college football, UFC, NHL, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.



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