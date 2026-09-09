The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on location. Today, NFL fans can finally use this sportsbook promo on regular season action with the Seattle Seahawks hosting the New England Patriots at 8:20 p.m. ET to begin the 2026 NFL season. According to the latest NFL odds at BetMGM, the Seahawks are favored by 3.5 points at home against New England. SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein is backing Seattle rookie Jadarian Price to go Over 63.5 total rushing + receiving yards, while Alex Selesnick, aka PropStarz, has also locked in a player prop betting pick as part of Wednesday's NFL best bets at BetMGM. The model is backing the Seahawks to cover as 3.5-point favorites for Seahawks vs. Patriots best betting. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on Wednesday's top games:

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2026 NFL season on a 53-37 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Wednesday Seahawks vs. Patriots best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

Seahawks (-3.5) (-105)

Jadarian Price, Seahawks, Over 63.5 total rushing + receiving yards (-115)

AJ Barner, Seahawks, Over 23.5 receiving yards (-115)

Combining the three picks into a Patriots vs. Seahawks same-game parlay betting wager at BetMGM Sportsbook, one of our best sports betting apps, would result in a payout of +400 (risk $100 to profit $400, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Seahawks (-3.5) (-105)

Anyone claiming sportsbook promos should know the Seahawks had the No. 3 scoring offense (28.4 points per game) and No. 1 scoring defense (17.2 ppg allowed) last season, and both units were excellent during their run to become Super Bowl champions as well. The Seahawks averaged 33.7 ppg during the playoffs, and held their opponent to fewer than 14 points in two of three playoff games. The Patriots were second in the NFL in scoring at 28.8 ppg, but they played one of the easier schedules in the league last year. That changes drastically this year, beginning with a Super Bowl rematch in the opener, and the model projects the Seahawks to cover in 65% of simulations. Back the Seahawks by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Jadarian Price, Seahawks, Over 63.5 total rushing + receiving yards (-115)

"Seahawks first-round pick Jadarian Price didn't play a preseason snap, but that was to preserve him for games like this," SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein said. "He'll make his NFL debut against a Patriots' run defense that lost nose tackle Khyiris Tonga to the Chiefs and proved vulnerable to zone rushing schemes last season. Seattle returns its entire offensive line. While George Holani is expected to mix in on passing downs, Price showed excellent receiving skills in the Seahawks' joint practice with the Titans, catching multiple passes. Price averaged 10.8 yards per reception at Notre Dame, though he wasn't targeted much, along with 6.0 yards per carry. Look for Price to be heavily involved Wednesday." Back Price by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

AJ Barner, Seahawks, Over 23.5 receiving yards (-115)

"I like this spot for AJ Barner, who looks like an ascending player for the defending champion Seattle Seahawks," SportsLine player props expert Alex Selesnick, aka PropStarz, said. "Barner had a strong rookie season and was a reliable target for Sam Darnold. He dealt with numerous injuries, which were addressed in the offseason. New Seahawks OC Brian Fleury, who served as the TE coach in San Francisco for the last four seasons, figures to feature the position more. There is minimal target competition after JSN. The Patriots did give up above-average production to opposing tight ends last season." Back this player prop by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more Patriots vs. Seahawks picks for Wednesday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Wednesday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NFL, MLB, college football, UFC, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.



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