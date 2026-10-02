The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on location. Friday features a multi-game college football slate ahead of a jam-packed Saturday for college football and a strong Sunday Week 4 NFL slate. For Friday, SportsLine expert Bob Konarski is backing Pittsburgh to cover as 3.5-point underdogs against Virginia Tech in his college football expert picks. The model sees strong value in Over 45.5 total points in Penn State vs. Northwestern at 8 p.m. ET in its Friday college football best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, get up to $1,500 in bonus bets, and bet on today's top games:

SportsLine experts have secured positions on Sunday's NFL action also, including expert David Bearman locking in a pick on Broncos vs. 49ers for NFL best bets at BetMGM. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on today's top games:

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It enters Week 5 on a 32-24 run on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites, returning nearly $600 for $100 players. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Friday best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

Pittsburgh (+3.5) vs. Virginia Tech

Penn State vs. Northwestern: Over 45.5 total points

49ers (-2.5) vs. Broncos

Combining the three picks into a Friday parlay betting wager at BetMGM Sportsbook, one of our best sports betting apps, would result in a payout of +495 (risk $100 to profit $495, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Pittsburgh (+3.5) vs. Virginia Tech

"This is Pittsburgh's first test of the season, and it comes on the road, after a cupcake schedule to kick off the season," SportsLine expert Bob Konarski said. "The Hokies almost stubbed their toe last week at Boston College, coming back in the fourth quarter, but weather was a factor. The Panthers' defensive line should be able to slow down the Virginia Tech run game, making them beat them through the air as they rank 41st in passing defense. The Panthers have the more dynamic offense to keep this one close." Back Pittsburgh by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Penn State vs. Northwestern: Over 45.5 total points

Northwestern hosts Penn State, and four of their last six matchups at Northwestern went Over this total, including a 41-13 Penn State win in 2023. The Over is 3-0 in Northwestern games this year, and all three of those games totaled at least 48 points. Northwestern is averaging 32.7 points per game. Penn State, the preseason No. 18-ranked team in the nation, is averaging 36.8 points per game. Rocco Becht, a three-year starter at Iowa State before transferring to Penn State, has nine touchdown passes this season. The model projects the Over to hit in 65.4% of simulations. Back the Over by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

49ers (-2.5) vs. Broncos

"We are only three games in, but the Broncos have already established a pattern of sleeping through the first half and waking up later. They didn't wake up at all vs. KC but scored 14 points in the fourth quarter of both of their wins, and that was after scoring 16 in the third vs. LA, helped by a pick-6. If they fall asleep again on the road in Santa Clara, it's game over. San Francisco has played better than anyone, scoring a TD on 13 of 27 drives this season (48.1%), the highest rate through three games since 2000. They are the only team that can claim they are top-five in scoring offense and defense and will take care of the inconsistent Broncos." Back the 49ers by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more college football, NFL picks for Friday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Friday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NFL, MLB, college football, UFC, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.



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