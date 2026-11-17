The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on location. The Tuesday NBA slate features a potential NBA Finals preview with Pistons vs. Spurs. The SportsLine Projection Model is backing Spurs to cover as 9.5-point favorites as part of its Tuesday NBA best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. The Over/Under for total points scored in Spurs vs. Pistons is 221.5. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, get up to $1,500 in bonus bets, and bet on today's top games:

Tuesday also features a top college basketball slate, including Illinois vs. Duke in a top-10 battle, and SportsLine expert Eric Cohen has made his pick as part of college basketball best bets. SportsLine expert R.J. White has wasted no time locking in a Thursday Night Football pick, backing the Texans to cover as 12-point favorites as part of NFL best bets at BetMGM. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on today's top games:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned nearly $19,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks since 2018, including five straight seasons of four-digit profit. The model enters Week 5 of the 2026-27 season on a 30-13 (70%) run on top-rated spread picks at NBA betting sites dating back to last season. Anyone following on betting sites could have seen huge returns.

Tuesday best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

Duke (-7.5) vs. Illinois

Spurs (-9.5) vs. Pistons

Texans (-12) vs. Colts on TNF

Combining the three picks into a Tuesday parlay betting wager at BetMGM Sportsbook, one of our best sports betting apps, would result in a payout of +601 (risk $100 to profit $601, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Duke (-7.5) vs. Illinois

"This should've been a Final Four matchup last April had Duke not collapsed in the final seconds to UConn," SportsLine expert Eric Cohen said. "But without preseason All_American David Mirkovic and 3-point specialist Jake Davis, I don't like Illinois' chances against a stout Blue Devils' defense. The key to me is can the Fighting Illini keep up their hot outside shooting. They average nearly 14 threes this season while Duke is giving up less than half that. Getting into a track meet won't help the home team's chances, so look for them to try and slow the game down where they can. In the middle of a brutal schedule, Jon Scheyer's team needs this one...and they'll get it at home by double digits. Duke 84, Illinois 72." Back Duke by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Spurs (-9.5) vs. Pistons

The Spurs won both of their matchups against the Pistons last season by double-digit points, including a 121-106 win in San Antonio. The Spurs host on Tuesday, and they are 5-2 at home this season. The Spurs have won 12 straight games, five of those at home, and each of those five home wins came by at least 10 points. Meanwhile, the Pistons are coming off a 20-point road loss to the Miami Heat on Saturday. Victor Wembanyama is averaging 28.6 points and 11.6 rebounds per game, with three double-doubles over his last four games. The model projects the Spurs to cover in 59% of simulations. Back the Spurs by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Texans (-10.5) vs. Colts on TNF

"The Texans fell apart in the second half against the Browns, going three-and-out on six of seven drives before coming up short on their final drive," SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White said. "This should be a nice bounceback spot against a Colts team that didn't deserve to beat a Kyle McCord-led Dolphins unit, with Miami missing two FGs and one XP in the close loss. Daniel Jones had his worst game of the season despite the plus matchup, with no WR talent to lean on. There aren't many reasons to back the Colts here, and the short week makes it even more difficult. Teams favored by more than 10 points are 28-8-1 ATS in Thursday games since 1985, including the Jaguars steamrolling the Ravens two weeks ago." Back the Texans by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more NBA, college basketball, NFL picks for Tuesday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Tuesday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NFL, NBA, college football, college basketball, UFC, NHL, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.



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