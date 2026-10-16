The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on location. The SportsLine Projection Model sees strong value in a Friday night Big Ten battle, taking Washington to upset Purdue as part of its Friday college football best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. Expert Emory Hunt is backing Memphis to cover as 7-point favorites against Tulane on Friday night as part of his college football expert picks. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, get up to $1,500 in bonus bets, and bet on today's top games:

SportsLine experts have started locking in Sunday Week 6 NFL picks, including expert R.J. White making a pick on Chiefs vs. Chargers as part of Sunday for NFL best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on today's top games:

SportsLine's model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It enters Week 6 on a 48-40 run on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites, returning more than $400 for $100 players. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Friday best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

Memphis (-7) vs. Tulane

Washington (+138) to defeat Purdue

Chiefs (-8) vs. Chargers

Combining the three picks into a Friday parlay betting wager at BetMGM Sportsbook, one of our best sports betting apps, would result in a payout of +821 (risk $100 to profit $821, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Memphis (-7) vs. Tulane



"We know Memphis will be able to score and score frequently," SportsLine expert Emory Hunt said. "I'm more interested in their defensive approach to this Tulane matchup and how consistently they can get off the field on third downs. The Green Wave haven't been able to stack excellent offensive performances, which ends up putting their defense in a bind." Back Memphis by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Washington (+138) to defeat Purdue

Purdue has been better than expected this season. The Boilermakers are 3-3 overall, including 2-1 in the Big Ten, after going 3-21 the prior two seasons and 0-18 in the Big Ten. However, Washington was picked to finish seventh in the Big Ten, higher than each of the two teams Purdue has defeated (Illinois, Minnesota). Washington is coming off a 9-4 season, including a 49-13 win over Purdue, for its fourth straight bowl game appearance. The Huskies returned 11 starters from last year's team, and they are 8-2-1 all-time against Purdue. Despite Purdue being home, the model projects Washington to win in 55% of simulations, showcasing strong value at plus-money odds. Back Washington by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Chiefs (-8) vs. Chargers on Sunday

"Last week, I couldn't bring myself to fade the Chargers and roll with a questionable Broncos offense on the road," SportsLine expert R.J. White said. "This week, I have no concerns about the Chiefs offense at home coming off a bye. The Chargers' O-line was as bad as anticipated, and even though the Broncos offense continued to beat itself, Denver still covered. The Chargers had just 3.8 yards per play against a Denver defense without its top two corners, and even if they get a few offensive pieces back this week, I expect the Chiefs to win this one by double digits. I'd make the line Chiefs -12." Back the Chiefs by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more NFL, college football picks for Friday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Friday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NFL, MLB, college football, UFC, NHL, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.



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