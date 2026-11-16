The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on location. Ravens vs. Chargers wraps up NFL Week 10 on Monday Night Football. The Ravens are still in the NFL playoff picture, while the Chargers are desperate for their first win. With the over/under in the latest NFL odds at only 39.5 points, the SportsLine Projection Model is backing the Over as part of its Monday Night Football NFL best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, get up to $1,500 in bonus bets, and bet on today's top games:

The SportsLine experts have weighed in also, including Mike Tierney backing the Chargers to cover as 4.5-point underdogs, and expert Megan Shoup has locked in her top player prop betting pick for Chargers vs. Ravens best bets at BetMGM. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on today's top games:

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season on a 65-52 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Chargers vs. Ravens best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

Chargers (+4.5)

Over 39.5 total points scored

Zay Flowers, Ravens, Over 6.5 total receptions

Combining the three picks into a Monday same-game parlay betting wager at BetMGM Sportsbook, one of our best sports betting apps, would result in a payout of +450 (risk $100 to profit $450, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Chargers (+4.5)

"Even though they have been torn asunder by injuries, the Chargers are too talented to never win," SportsLine expert Mike Tierney said. "If not now, then when? The Ravens slink into the matchup after three consecutive 20-plus-point defeats and miss QB Lamar Jackson dearly. Newly acquired Jacoby Brissett is cramming for a start. Their tepid pass rush might not capitalize on L.A.'s porous O-line, which could spare Justin Herbert from his usual rash of suffered sacks. Herbert is coping with an ailing hand, but no one in the QB colony is tougher. He can find the end zone against a defense that has allowed 34.7 ppg over the last three weeks." Back the Chargers by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Over 39.5 points

It's no secret the Ravens' offense isn't truly the Ravens' offense without Lamar Jackson leading it, but the Ravens at least brought in a veteran to take over with Jackson and Tyler Huntley both out. Baltimore traded for Jacoby Brissett, who has started 20 games since the start of last season with the Cardinals. He can be enough to get offensive success out of playmakers such as Derrick Henry, Zay Flowers and Mark Andrews. Meanwhile, the Chargers have the NFL's worst scoring offense at 15.1 points per game. However, they still have Justin Herbert, who was once considered by many a top quarterback, leading the show. The Ravens have allowed more than 30 points in three straight games, and especially with a total this low, the model projects the Over to hit in 68% of simulations. Back the Over by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Zay Flowers, Ravens. Over 6.5 total receptions

"QB Jacoby Brissett may not be a star quarterback, but he's at least functional, similar to what Tyler Huntley did as the Ravens' backup quarterback," SportsLine expert Megan Shoup said. "When Tyler Huntley was in for Lamar Jackson this season, he understood the assignment. Get the ball in WR Zay Flowers' hands. Flowers had between six and eight receptions in every game with Huntley this season. I trust OC Declan Doyle to scheme up Flowers and get him several designed targets. We just need Brissett to give Flowers catchable targets. Flowers has a 30% target share this season. And the Chargers' defense is a positive matchup in the slot." Back this player prop by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more Ravens vs. Chargers picks for Monday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Monday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NFL, NBA, college football, college basketball, UFC, NHL, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.



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