The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on location. The Sunday Week 3 NFL schedule continues today with top matchups, such as Cowboys vs. Ravens from Brazil, and Rams vs. Broncos on Sunday Night Football. The SportsLine Projection Model and team of experts have locked in top NFL picks. The Over/Under for Ravens vs. Cowboys is 53.5, the highest on the NFL odds board. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, get up to $1,500 in bonus bets, and bet on today's top games:

Mike Tierney is backing the Rams to cover as 2.5-point favorites against the Broncos on Sunday Night Football, and David Bearman has locked in his top NFL player prop betting pick on a superstar for Cowboys vs. Ravens as part of Sunday NFL best bets at BetMGM. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on today's top games:

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on a 53-41 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Sunday best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

Bills (-7) vs. Chargers

Lamar Jackson, Ravens, Over 38.5 rushing yards vs. Cowboys

Rams (-2.5) vs. Broncos

Combining the three picks into a Sunday parlay betting wager at BetMGM Sportsbook, one of our best sports betting apps, would result in a payout of +564 (risk $100 to profit $264, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Bills (-7) vs. Chargers

Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who won the NFL MVP in 2024 and has finished in the top five in the voting four straight seasons, is off to another MVP-caliber start with nine total touchdowns over two games for the league's top-scoring offense. The Bills have scored 41 and 36 points over their first two games. They are coming off additional rest as well after defeating the Lions, 41-31, in their home opener on Thursday Night Football, and they remain in Buffalo for Sunday. Meanwhile, the Chargers had to make the cross-country trip after a pair of 26-14 upset losses to the Cardinals and Raiders, who both picked in the top three in last year's NFL Draft. The model projects another rough outcome for the Chargers, with the Bills covering in 54% of simulations. Back the Bills by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Lamar Jackson, Ravens, Over 38.5 rushing yards

"Dallas allowed Jaxson Dart 54 yards and Jayden Daniels 69 in one half before he got injured," SportsLine expert David Bearman said. "The Cowboys have allowed an NFL-high 126 rushing yards to QBs on 19 carries (6.6 YPC). Lamar Jackson is averaging 6.7 yards per rush, taking off seven times for 40 yards and a TD vs. Indy and four times for 34 yards vs. New Orleans. Lamar hit 35+ yards rushing in three of his first four games last season before he got injured. Jackson has also rushed for 181 yards in two career games against Dallas, topping 85 yards in both." Back Jackson's Over by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Rams (-2.5) vs. Broncos

"By suffocating the New York Giants following the unfulfilling getaway to Australia, L.A. restored its status as the league's best team — at least on American soil," SportsLine expert Mike Tierney said. "Small spreads like this will be rare on the Rams' schedule. For Denver, while two games is a small sample, the 25th-ranked offense figures to get the brick-wall treatment from the Rams' D, especially with three of the four rostered RBs ailing and DT Aaron Donald sure to get more than the 33 snaps he had in his un-retirement game last weekend. The mile-high challenge is real, but the Rams prefer it to the one Down Under." Back the Rams by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more NFL picks for Sunday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Sunday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NFL, MLB, college football, UFC, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.



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