The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on location. The Sunday Week 5 NFL slate wraps up with Ravens vs. Falcons on Sunday Night Football. The Ravens will be without quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle). Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, get up to $1,500 in bonus bets, and bet on today's top games:

The SportsLine Projection Model is backing the Ravens to cover as 3-point underdogs even with Lamar Jackson (ankle) out on Sunday Night Football. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on today's top games:

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on a 55-44 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Sunday best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

Ravens (+3) vs. Falcons (-102)

Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Ravens (+3) vs. Falcons

The Ravens are without Lamar Jackson (ankle), but they've been in this situation before with the QB1's injury history. Tyler Huntley will make his 17th start with the Ravens, including two last year, and Baltimore won both his starts last season. The Falcons have averaged 40 points per game over their last two games with Michael Penix Jr. back, but a lot of that credit goes to star running back Bijan Robinson. However, the Ravens have the 10th-best rushing defense in the NFL, allowing 100 rushing yards per game this season. The model projects the Ravens to cover in 56% of simulations. Back the Ravens by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more NFL Week 5 picks for Sunday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Sunday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NFL, MLB, college football, UFC, NHL, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.



Responsible Gaming

Bettors should always practice responsible gaming when placing wagers, and BetMGM Sportsbook offers ways to help with this, such as a live chat feature, gaming limits and timeout options. The sportsbook also shares contact information for helplines such as 1-800-MY-RESET, which bettors can call or text 24/7.