The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on location. The 2026 World Series begins on Friday with Jacob Misiorowski, the overwhelming favorite to win the NL Cy Young, starting for the Milwaukee Brewers. However, Misiorowski hasn't been as dominant or pitched as deep into games this postseason, which is leading SportsLine expert Prop Bet Guy Doug to take Misiorowski Under 15.5 total outs for Brewers vs. Rays as part of his Friday World Series best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, get up to $1,500 in bonus bets, and bet on today's top games:

The SportsLine Projection Model projects the Celtics to cover as 2.5-point favorites against the Knicks in NBA best bets, and SportsLine expert Chip Patterson has locked in a pick on Army vs. Tulsa as part of Friday college football best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on today's top games:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned nearly $19,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks since 2018, including five straight seasons of four-digit profit. The model enters the 2026-27 season off yet another huge season, including going 26-10 (72%) on top-rated spread picks at NBA betting sites. Anyone following on betting sites could have seen huge returns.

Friday best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

Jacob Misiorowski, Brewers, Under 15.5 total outs (+100)

Tulsa (-1.5) vs. Army (-110)

Celtics (-2.5) vs. Knicks (-110)

Combining the three picks into a Friday parlay betting wager at BetMGM Sportsbook, one of our best sports betting apps, would result in a payout of +628 (risk $100 to profit $628, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Jacob Misiorowski, Brewers, Under 15.5 total outs (+100)



"Jacob Misiorowski has struggled (by his standards) in his two playoff appearances, failing to get out of the fifth inning in each," SportsLine expert Prop Bet Guy Doug said. "He's already soared over his career high in innings, and his typical pinpoint control has waned a bit as fatigue has appeared to set in. He'll have a very tough matchup against the Rays, who don't swing and miss often, and have been grinding out at-bats a bit better in the postseason than they did in the regular season." Back this player prop by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Tulsa (-1.5) vs. Army (-110)

"This is the third week in a row the Tulsa defense has faced a team with option concepts, and my prediction is that this week we will see better results than at the beginning of that run when Navy found the end zone five times," SportsLine expert Chip Patterson said. "The Golden Hurricane will have their hands full with Army's high-powered offense, but it also should find plenty of success itself against a Black Knights defense that has been a little bit leaky in its two trips away from Michie Stadium." Back Tulsa by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Celtics (-2.5) vs. Knicks (-110)

The model doesn't expect anything near another 6-for-23 shooting performance from Jayson Tatum. The Celtics' superstar averaged 33.5 points per game in four matches against New York in the 2024-25 season (Tatum played only 16 games last year due to injury). The Celtics went 4-0 in those matchups. The Knicks scored only 100 points against the 76ers in their season opener after a long season and offseason in winning the NBA championship. Meanwhile, the Celtics make their home opener on Friday after a road loss to the Pistons. The model projects the Celtics to cover in 55% of simulations. Back the Celtics by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more World Series, NBA, college football picks for Friday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Friday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NFL, NBA, World Series, college football, UFC, NHL, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.



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