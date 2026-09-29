The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on location. The 2026 MLB playoffs begin today, creating a four-game MLB slate filled with options to take advantage of one of the best sportsbook promos. The New York Yankees take on the Boston Red Sox in a rivalry filled with postseason history, and the SportsLine Projection Model is taking Over 6.5 total runs as part of its Tuesday MLB best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. SportsLine expert Jeff Hochman is backing the Cubs to defeat the Padres at 10 p.m. ET as part of his MLB best bets at BetMGM. According to the latest MLB odds at BetMGM, the Padres are -125 money line favorites, while the Cubs are priced at +105. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, get up to $1,500 in bonus bets, and bet on today's top games:

SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White has started locking in his top Week 4 NFL picks before lines move, and he's locked in a pick on Steelers vs. Browns on Thursday Night Football as part of his best bets at BetMGM. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on today's top games:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and enters the 2026 MLB playoffs on a 31-25 run on all top-rated MLB money-line picks at betting sites, returning more than $900 for $100 players. Anyone following its picks at MLB betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Tuesday best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

Red Sox vs. Yankees: Over 6.5 total runs (-102)

Cubs (+105) vs. Padres

Steelers (-2.5) vs. Browns, Thursday Night Football (-118)

Combining the three picks into a Tuesday parlay betting wager at BetMGM Sportsbook, one of our best sports betting apps, would result in a payout of +650 (risk $100 to profit $650, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Red Sox vs. Yankees: Over 6.5 total runs (-102)

Boston and New York hitters know each other's pitchers extremely well after 13 regular-season meetings, so even with both bullpens fresh and teams able to send their aces to the mound, the model still projects enough runs to go Over this low total. The Yankees are starting Cam Schlittler, the favorite to win the American League Cy Young, but still, two of his last three meetings against Boston went Over this total. The Yankees had the No. 8 scoring offense in baseball at 4.59 runs per game, and the model projects the Over to hit in 61.8% of simulations. Back the Over by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Cubs (+105) vs. Padres

"Michael King is the most overvalued postseason starter, with underlying stats suggesting major negative regression: a 4.42 xERA (+1.21 over actual ERA), .322 xwOBA, and .403 xSLG across 757 plate appearances," SportsLine expert Jeff Hochman said. "Chicago's disciplined lineup, led by Pete Crow-Armstrong (.399 wOBA), Alex Bregman, Seiya Suzuki, Michael Busch, and Ian Happ, should exploit King's contact issues. The Cubs dominated San Diego, winning five of six meetings, including two at Petco Park." Back the Cubs by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Steelers (-2.5) vs. Browns, Thursday Night Football (-118)

"These two teams are 2-1, a surprise to many, including myself," SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White said. "The Steelers made changes to their offensive line prior to last week and responded with their best offensive performance by far, and I'm counting on that upgrade to help neutralize the Browns' quality defensive front. On the other side, I still don't trust the Browns offense at all after throwing for just 127 net passing yards at home against a questionable Panthers defense. This is a serious upgrade in opposing defense, and I don't have confidence in the Browns backdooring a cover. I also like fading the inexperienced head coach on a short week." Back the Steelers by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more MLB, NFL picks for Tuesday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Tuesday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NFL, MLB, college football, UFC, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.



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