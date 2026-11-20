The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on location. Group play in the NBA Cup continues on Friday, including a matchup of former NBA MVP winners in Kevin Durant and Nikola Jokic for Rockets vs. Nuggets. The SportsLine Projection Model expects plenty of offense from them and their teammates, backing Over 227.5 total points scored as part of its Friday NBA best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, get up to $1,500 in bonus bets, and bet on today's top games:

The model also sees value in Michigan State to cover as 17.5-point underdogs against No. 13 Oregon as part of a six-game college football slate on Friday. SportsLine expert Micah Roberts has locked in a pick on 49ers vs. Vikings in a Sunday Night Football game from Mexico as part of his NFL best bets at BetMGM. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on today's top games:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned nearly $19,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks since 2018, including five straight seasons of four-digit profit. The model enters Week 5 of the 2026-27 season on a 30-13 (70%) run on top-rated spread picks at NBA betting sites dating back to last season. Anyone following on betting sites could have seen huge returns.

Friday best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

Rockets vs. Nuggets: Over 227.5 total points

CFB: Michigan State (+17.5) vs. Oregon

49ers (-3) vs. Vikings on Sunday Night Football

Combining the three picks into a Friday parlay betting wager at BetMGM Sportsbook, one of our best sports betting apps, would result in a payout of +579 (risk $100 to profit $579, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Rockets vs. Nuggets: Over 227.5 total points

Houston's Kevin Durant has scored at least 20 points in eight straight games, and he's averaging 21.3 points per game even at age 38. Alperen Sengun (eye) is questionable as of Friday morning, but even if he's out, Houston has five other players averaging more than 10 ppg. The Over is 4-1 over the Rockets' last five games, and 10-6 on the season. The Nuggets' duo of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray remains one of the NBA's best. Denver led the NBA in scoring last year, and the Over was 52-30 on the season. The model projects the Over to hit in 63.9% of simulations. Back the Over by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

CFB: Michigan State (+17.5) vs. Oregon

Michigan State will have its home fans behind the players in a Friday night Big Ten battle with the Spartans looking to spoil the Ducks' College Football Playoff hopes. Michigan State is 3-7 this season, including 2-4 at home. But the Spartans have covered the spread in two of their last three home losses, and only one of their four losses came by more than seven points. Meanwhile, Oregon has only one win by more than 14 points out of its six victories over FBS opponents. The model projects Michigan State to cover in 56% of simulations. Back Michigan State by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

49ers (-3) vs. Vikings on Sunday Night Football

"This is a matchup between Kyle Shanahan's No. 1-ranked offense and Brian Flores' No. 2 defense, and Flores defense is 5-0 against Shanahan in past meetings," SportsLine expert Micah Roberts said. "But I think the game will be won due to how Kirk Cousins performs with the No. 31-ranked offense averaging 271 yards per game against the 49ers' No. 6 defense that allows 308 ypg. The 49ers have lost only one game this season. The Vikings have won seven games and stayed under the total in their last eight games. The Vikings also lead the NFL with 37 sacks and allow only 14 points per game. The 49ers' deep offense is too dynamic to slow." Back the 49ers by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more NBA, college football, NFL picks for Friday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Friday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NFL, NBA, college football, college basketball, UFC, NHL, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.



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