The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on location. Wednesday features a rich sports slate with action on the hardwood, gridiron, ice and more to create ample sports betting opportunities, and one of the biggest games of the night features the red-hot Golden State Warriors going to Texas to play the Houston Rockets. The Warriors have won eight straight games, but the SportsLine Projection Model is projecting that to end tonight, backing the Rockets to cover as 5.5-point favorites as part of its Wednesday NBA best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. The over/under for total points scored in Warriors vs. Rockets is 220.5. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, get up to $1,500 in bonus bets, and bet on today's top games:

The model also sees strong value in part of tonight's three-game college football slate, backing Buffalo to defeat Ball State in Wednesday night MACtion and SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein has locked in a Sunday NFL pick on 49ers vs. Cowboys for NFL betting at BetMGM. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on today's top games:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned nearly $19,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks since 2018, including five straight seasons of four-digit profit. The model enters Week 4 of the 2026-27 season on a 28-12 (70%) run on top-rated spread picks at NBA betting sites dating back to last season. Anyone following on betting sites could have seen huge returns.

Wednesday best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

CFB: Buffalo (-130) to defeat Ball State

Rockets (-5.5) vs. Warriors

49ers (-4) vs. Cowboys on Sunday

Combining the three picks into a Wednesday parlay betting wager at BetMGM Sportsbook, one of our best sports betting apps, would result in a payout of +550 (risk $100 to profit $550, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

College football: Buffalo (-130) to defeat Ball State

Buffalo has won four straight games and is 4-1 in the Mid-American Conference, 6-3 overall, while Ball State is 3-6 overall and 2-3 in the MAC. Ball State is coming off a 31-30 loss against UMass last week. Buffalo has scored more than 30 points in back-to-back games, and last week the Bulls upset Miami (Ohio), 34-31, in overtime on the road. Buffalo had 459 yards compared to Miami (Ohio)'s 350 yards. Chance Morrow had highlight-reel catches and finished with 12 receptions for 199 yards and two touchdowns, and he'll be a tough guard for Ball State. Buffalo defeated Ball State, 51-48, in 2024 in their last meeting, and the model projects the Bulls to cover in 64% of simulations. Back Buffalo by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Rockets (-5.5) vs. Warriors

The Rockets host the Warriors on Wednesday, and Houston is coming off a 110-100 home victory over the Nuggets on Monday to improve to 5-1 at home and 8-3 overall. The Warriors enter on an eight-game winning streak, but only two of those wins came on the road. The Warriors are coming off a six-game homestand, and they are 2-2 on the road this season. The Rockets have the No. 5 scoring defense (106.4 points per game allowed), and the model projects Houston to cover in 56% of simulations. Back the Rockets by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

49ers (-4) vs. Cowboys on Sunday

"The Cowboys dropped their last two home games to Gardner Minshew's Cardinals and the Jalon Daniels-led Buccaneers," SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein said. "Now they host Brock Purdy and the NFL's top passing offense, which might be getting Deebo Samuel back. Dallas ranks 29th in EPA defensively. The Cowboys lost tight end Jake Ferguson, running back Ty Goodson and safety P.J. Locke in their Week 9 win at Indy, and all three are out Sunday. Look for San Fran to win by at least a touchdown." Back the 49ers by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more NBA, college football, NFL picks for Wednesday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Wednesday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NFL, NBA, college football, college basketball, UFC, NHL, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.



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