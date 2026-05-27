Use BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get $1,500 bonus bets for Royals-Yankees, Hurricanes-Canadiens on Wednesday

The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, depending on location. Game 4 of the NHL Eastern Conference Finals takes place on Wednesday with the Montreal Canadiens hosting the Carolina Hurricanes after a pair of back-to-back Carolina overtime victories. However, the SportsLine Projection Model finds the best value in that matchup in backing the underdog Canadiens at +120 odds for Wednesday NHL best bets at BetMGM. The over/under for total goals scored in Hurricanes vs. Canadiens is 5.5.

Wednesday also features a full 15-game MLB slate, with first pitches spanning from 1 p.m. ET to 10 p.m. ET, and one of the model's top values comes from backing the Kansas City Royals to upset the New York Yankees at +125 odds for Wednesday MLB best bets at BetMGM. The model is also backing the Astros to cover as 1.5-run underdogs on the run line. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on Wednesday's top games:

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and enters Week 10 of the MLB season on a sizzling 14-4 run (78%) on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Wednesday best bets at BetMGM

Canadiens (+120) vs. Hurricanes

Royals (+125) vs. Yankees

Astros (+1.5) vs. Rangers (-155)

Combining the three picks into a Wednesday parlay at BetMGM would result in a payout of +714 (risk $100 to win $714, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS:

Canadiens (+120) vs. Hurricanes

The Canadiens went 3-0 against the Hurricanes during the regular season, and they controlled Game 1 with a 6-2 victory before the Hurricanes pulled off back-to-back 3-2 overtime wins to take a 2-1 series lead entering Game 4. The Hurricanes were the top team in the East this season at 113 points, but the Canadiens weren't far behind, tied for third-most at 106 points. Montreal already knocked off two teams with just as many or more points than it had this regular season during its postseason run, and the model likes this price for the Canadiens to even the series and get back into it. The model projects the Canadiens to win in 49% of simulations, which shows strong value at +120 odds. Back the Canadiens by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Royals (+125) vs. Yankees

The Yankees are sending six-time All-Star Gerrit Cole to the mound on Wednesday, but the 2023 Cy Young winner is making just his second start since the 2024 World Series. Cole needed Tommy John surgery, which cost him all of last season and pushed his season debut this year to May 22. It was a vintage Cole start with six shutout innings, but he was pulled after 72 pitches, and the Yankees went on to lose, 4-2. There's no guarantee Cole will be able to ride the high of his season-opener and first time pitching in an MLB game in nearly 18 months. Meanwhile, the Royals are starting Noah Cameron, who is coming off six shutout innings of his own in his last start against the Mariners on Friday. Cameron had a 2.99 ERA in 24 starts as a rookie last season. The model projects the Royals to win in 50% of simulations, creating value at +125 odds. Back the Royals by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Astros (+1.5) vs. Rangers (-155)

The Astros are coming off a 10-7 loss to the Rangers on Tuesday, but they won four straight entering it, and you could also throw in the hangover effects of Tuesday being the game after the team threw a combined no-hitter on Monday. Three Astros pitchers combined for the no-hitter against Texas. On Wednesday, the Astros send Mike Burrows to the mound against two-time Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom. But after a strong start to the season, the 37-year-old deGrom has a 6.45 ERA in four May starts, and he's coming off allowing six runs in three innings to the Angels on Friday. The model projects the Astros to cover in 70% of simulations. Back the Astros by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more NHL and MLB picks on Wednesday?

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