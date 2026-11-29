The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on location. The Sunday Week 12 NFL schedule includes an NFC West showdown of Seahawks vs. 49ers at 4:25 p.m. ET. SportsLine expert Prop Bet Guy Doug is backing Christian McCaffrey to be a top target from Mac Jones, who is starting with Brock Purdy (ankle) out, backing McCaffrey for Over 4.5 receptions as part of his NFL best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, get up to $1,500 in bonus bets, and bet on today's top games:

The SportsLine team of experts has locked in top picks on the entire Week 12 NFL slate, including Alex Selesnick, AKA PropStarz, making his top player prop betting picks, including one on Saints vs. Bengals, and Adam Thompson is backing the Browns to cover on Sunday Night Football as 4.5-point favorites against the Raiders as part of Sunday NFL best bets at BetMGM. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on today's top games:

SportsLine's model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, seeking the best values for the spread, money line and over/under at betting sites.

Sunday best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

Chris Olave, Saints, Over 68.5 receiving yards

Christian McCaffrey, 49ers, Over 4.5 total receptions

Browns (-4.5) vs. Raiders

Combining these two picks into a Sunday parlay betting wager at BetMGM Sportsbook, one of our best sports betting apps, would result in a payout of +585 (risk $100 to profit $585, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Chris Olave, Saints, Over 68.5 receiving yards

"This looks like a good spot to back Chris Olave in a game where the Saints are likely to be chasing points," Alex Selesnick, AKA PropStarz, said. "The Bengals are a significant pass funnel coupled with double teaming at the sixth-lowest rate in the NFL. They're also a below-average coverage unit and Olave is firmly entrenched as the engine of New Orleans passing attack. I also like that the Bengals play man coverage at the third-highest rate and Olave has performed extremely well against man coverage both this season and throughout his career. This looks like a potential ceiling game for Olave." Back Olave by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Christian McCaffrey, 49ers, Over 4.5 total receptions

"His receiving totals have leveled off from last season, as the 49ers receiving corps is improved and Brock Purdy has been performing at an MVP level," Prop Bet Guy Doug said. "However, Mac Jones will start Sunday, and he gets a brutal test against the Seahawks. Seattle allows the most running back receptions per game (5.7) at the highest target rate (20%). In Mac Jones' starts last season, CMC led the Niners in targets per route run (0.27), target rate (22%) and catches (6.3). I believe Jones leans on McCaffrey again on Sunday." Back McCaffrey by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Browns (-4.5) vs. Raiders

"Raiders rookie QB Fernando Mendoza has faced the Patriots, Seahawks and Broncos defenses; not an easy matchup yet," Adam Thompson said. "He won't get one here either with the Browns, who rank sixth vs. the pass. Vegas can't run the ball or stop the run, and that is going to continue being an issue. Cleveland is 4-0 at home and is 1-0 ATS as a favorite. Deshaun Watson is 6-0 when he guides the Browns offense to at least 13 points, though he's yet to win a game by more than four points. Seven of the last eight Raiders opponents have tallied at least 30." Back the Browns by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

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