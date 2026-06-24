Use BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get $1,500 in bonus bets on Scotland-Brazil, Mexico-Czechia, 2026 World Cup

The final round of 2026 World Cup group stage action begins on Wednesday, with plenty of contests that will decide group winners and who advances into the knockout stage, making today the perfect chance to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on location. Canada vs. Switzerland is one of the six matches on Wednesday, and Switzerland needs a win to claim Group B, while Canada would be content with a tie to claim the group. Largely due to these situations, SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer is backing Switzerland in a Draw No Bet play against Canada as part of Wednesday's World Cup best bets at BetMGM.

The Wednesday slate is filled with important seeding matchups, including Brazil vs. Scotland in Group C. Brazil very likely wins the group with a multi-goal victory, and that's a result SportsLine expert Martin Green likes Brazil to produce to secure the top spot out of the group, backing Brazil to win and cover as 1.5-goal favorites in a 6 p.m. ET start. Green has also locked in a pick on Mexico vs. Czechia at 9 p.m. ET for Wednesday's best bets at BetMGM. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on Wednesday's top games:

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After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including the Champions League (+211.25) and Bundesliga (+100). He's also been red-hot in 2026, posting an 18-8 record over his last 26 UCL picks, returning nearly $1,000 in profit. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Wednesday best bets at BetMGM

Switzerland Tie No Bet vs. Canada (-165)

Brazil (-1.5) vs. Scotland (+100)

Mexico vs. Czechia: Under 2.5 total goals (-130)

Combining the three picks into a Wednesday parlay at BetMGM would result in a payout of +468 (risk $100 to win $392, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS:

Switzerland Tie No Bet vs. Canada (-165)

"These two sides are even on points going into their final match of the group stage," SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer said. "Switzerland sits with four points with a goal differential of +3, while Canada sits with the same points and +6 goals after beating down Qatar something fierce. This means that if this ends in a draw, Canada will manage to top their group, while Switzerland will need all three points here to top Group J. Switzerland were heavy favorites coming into this group, and after a disappointing opening match to Qatar seemed to have corrected themselves accordingly. We are going to see a Swiss team attacking all out, while Canada tries to hold onto this draw as long as possible. I think Swiss will get the better of our neighbors up north." Back Switzerland by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Brazil (-1.5) vs. Scotland (+100)

"Brazil's elite forwards should be too hot for Scotland to handle in this game," SportsLine expert Marin Green said. "Raphinha is out injured, but Rayan is an able deputy. Vinícius Júnior has been on fire at this tournament, and Matheus Cunha is fresh from scoring twice in Brazil's 3-0 win against Haiti. Scotland lost 1-0 to Morocco last time out, and they could struggle to contain Vinícius." Back Brazil by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Mexico vs. Czechia: Under 2.5 total goals (-130)

"This is a meaningless match for Mexico, as El Tri have already won Group A after winning their first two games of the tournament," Green said. "Manager Javier Aguirre could rest key players like Edson Álvarez, Luis Romo, Julián Quiñones, and Raúl Jiménez. Under 2.5 goals has paid off in three out of four games so far in this group. These Group A matches have averaged exactly 2 goals, so backing under 2.5 goals looks appealing." Back the Under by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

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