The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on location. Football fans have plenty to look forward to this week, and the SportsLine team of experts has already found picks it loves, including prop betting for Patriots vs. Seahawks, which kicks off the 2026 NFL season on Wednesday. Another expert backing a winner in Texas vs. Ohio State on Saturday as options for NFL best bets and college football best bets at BetMGM. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on Tuesday's top games:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 25 of the MLB season on a 26-20 run on all top-rated MLB money-line picks at betting sites, returning more than $700 for $100 players. Anyone following its picks at MLB betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Tuesday best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

Cubs (+180) to defeat Brewers

Drake Maye, Patriots, Over 1.5 interceptions (-114) on Wednesday

Texas (-1.5) vs. Ohio State (-110) on Saturday

Combining the three picks into a Tuesday parlay betting at BetMGM Sportsbook, one of our best sports betting apps, would result in a payout of +903 (risk $100 to profit $903, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Cubs (+180) to defeat Brewers

Anyone claiming sportsbook promos should know the Cubs are one of the only teams that have found success against Jacob Misiorowski this season, scoring five runs in four innings on Wednesday against the overwhelming favorite to win the NL Cy Young. Chicago has the top-scoring offense in baseball at 5.32 runs per game, so scoring hasn't often been a problem. The Cubs are starting David Peterson, who has a 4.88 ERA in 12 games with the Brewers this season and has allowed two runs or fewer in three of his last four starts. The model projects the Cubs to win in 42% of simulations compared to their implied odds of 35.7%. Back the Cubs by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Drake Maye, Patriots, Over 1.5 interceptions (-114) on Wednesday

"Drake Maye nearly won the MVP award last season, but he still threw an interception in nearly half his games against an easy schedule," SportsLine expert R.J. White said. "Then the playoffs hit, and four matchups against tough defenses, and the only one that didn't feature a Maye pick was the snowstorm in Denver. The Seahawks got him twice in the Super Bowl and return one of the best defenses in the league, so I like the chances for another pick here." Back this player prop by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Texas (-1.5) vs. Ohio State (-112) on Saturday

"Julian Sayin put up strong passing numbers from a clean pocket against Ball State, but he was sacked twice on just four pressured dropbacks," SportsLine expert Jeff Hochman said. "Arch Manning completed all three of his pressured throws for 57 yards and a touchdown, averaging 4.43 seconds per throw and avoiding risky mistakes. Defensive coordinator Will Muschamp kept his creative defensive looks under wraps in Week 1, and those could make a big difference here. Texas is also motivated by last year's 14-7 loss, a game in which the Longhorns outgained the Buckeyes 336-203. With Ohio State breaking in new starters in the secondary and having to play in Austin's tough mid-to-upper 90s heat, Texas' strength up front should wear down the Buckeyes as the game goes on." Back Texas by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more college football picks for Tuesday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Tuesday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NFL, MLB, college football, UFC, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.



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