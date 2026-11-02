The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on location. One of the NFL's most dangerous offenses goes against one of the league's top defenses in Bears vs. Seahawks on Monday Night Football. The SportsLine Projection Model is backing the Seahawks to win and cover as 3.5-point favorites as part of its Bears vs. Seahawks best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, get up to $1,500 in bonus bets, and bet on today's top games:

The SportsLine team of experts has locked in plenty of picks on Seahawks vs. Bears, including multiple prop betting picks, including picks on D'Andre Swift and the game total for Bears vs. Seahawks best bets at BetMGM. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on today's top games:

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season on a 58-51 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Monday best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

Seahawks (-3.5)

D'Andre Swift, Bears, Under 60.5 rushing yards

Over 46.5 total points

Combining the three picks into a Monday Night Football same-game parlay betting wager at BetMGM Sportsbook, one of our best sports betting apps, would result in a payout of +360 (risk $100 to profit $360, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Seahawks (-3.5)



The defending Super Bowl champion Seahawks are a tough one to get the better of, especially in Seattle. The Seahawks went 6-2 at home last year, then had two postseason home victories, and are off to a 3-1 start at home this season. Last week, the defense held Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs to 213 yards in a 20-3 Seahawks win. Seattle had 410 total yards. The Bears allow the most yards per play (6.3) in the NFL this season. Meanwhile, the Seahawks are allowing the fewest yards per game and rank third in scoring defense (17.9 points per game allowed). The model projects the Seahawks to cover in 61% of simulations. Back the Seahawks by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

D'Andre Swift, Bears, Under 60.5 rushing yards

"Kyle Monangai remains out for the Bears in their MNF showdown vs. Seattle, but does that automatically mean Swift goes off against this Hawks front? The touches and volume will be there, but I'll anticipate a full Caleb Williams game on this stage," SportsLine expert Todd Fuhrman said. "Swift lacks vision, and Seattle is tremendous with their run fits and with explosive runs hard to come by against this defense. He needs 15+ carries to reach this threshold, and I don't see it happening." Back this player prop by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Over 46.5 total points

"The Seahawks have the No. 1 defense in the NFL, allowing only 233 yards per game, but the Bears have the No. 3 offense along with the No. 1 rushing attack," SportsLine expert Micah Roberts said. "The Bears are using the running game to set up the brilliant aerial attack from Caleb Williams. If you're a defense trying to defend Williams, this kind of puts you in a pickle. The Bears average 25.7 points per game. What do you choose to stop? The Seahawks offense helps the opposing team's offense by turning the ball over 13 times this season. There are only two teams that have more turnovers than the Seahawks. I think these two teams get in a shootout." Back the Over by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more Bears vs. Seahawks picks for Monday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Monday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NFL, NBA, college football, UFC, NHL, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.



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