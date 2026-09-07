The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on location. Monday provides one more chance to claim this sportsbook promo on college football's opening week with SMU vs. Florida State at 7:30 p.m. ET in Florida. The Seminoles will be without wide reciever Devin Carter (back) against SMU. Following SMU vs. FSU, many football fans' attention will turn to the NFL season starting Wednesday with Patriots vs. Seahawks. SportsLine expert David Bearman is backing SMU to cover as 2.5-point favorites as part of his Monday college football best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. SportsLine expert Eric Cohen has locked in a player prop betting pick for Seahawks vs. Patriots on Wednesday. The model has found value in Giants vs. Cardinals, backing Over 7.5 total runs scored for Monday MLB best bets at BetMGM. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on Monday's top games:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and entered Week 24 of the MLB season on a sizzling 52-35 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anyone following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Monday best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

Cardinals vs. Giants: Over 7.5 total runs (-110)

SMU (-2.5) vs. Florida State (-125)

AJ Barner, Seahawks, Over 24.5 receiving yards (-110)

Combining the three picks into a Monday parlay betting at BetMGM Sportsbook, one of our best sports betting apps, would result in a payout of +556 (risk $100 to profit $556, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Cardinals vs. Giants: Over 7.5 total runs (-110)

Anyone claiming sportsbook promos should know the Cardinals' offense has been rolling lately. St. Louis is averaging 7.8 runs over its last six games, including eight runs per game over its last three contests. The Giants are averaging 5.7 runs over their last three contests. The Over is an astonishing 14-1-2 in the last 17 Cardinals games, and 5-2-1 in the last eight Giants contests. The Giants are starting three-time All-Star Logan Webb, but the 29-year-old allowed nine runs in two innings against the Pirates on Tuesday. The model projects the Over to hit in 58.3% of simulations. Back the Over by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

SMU (-2.5) vs. Florida State (-125)

"Florida State was only up 17-10 at the break over a bad New Mexico State team, ranked 123rd in SP+ last season," SportsLine expert David Bearman said. "The Aggies started an FCS transfer, who threw all over FSU's secondary. The SMU Mustangs are ranked top 25 in returning production, including QB Kevin Jennings, who is going to love this FSU defense. And they bring back 3/5ths of the OL. The SMU defense is strong against the rush (12th in EPA per rush), which is what the Noles like to do." Back SMU by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

AJ Barner, Seahawks, Over 24.5 receiving yards (-110) on Wednesday

"In the Super Bowl, Seahawks tight end A.J. Barner caught four passes for 54 yards and a touchdown as New England's secondary successfully shut down Jaxon Smith-Njigba," SportsLine expert Eric Cohen said. "Look for a similar outcome in Week 1, with Christian Gonzalez and New England's defense scheming to slow the Seahawks' star wide receiver. That should leave Barner some room to operate in the intermediate area of the field. He was over this line in seven of the Seahawks' last 11 games in 2025-26 and should be able to once again find success on Wednesday night in the 2026-27 opener." Back this player prop by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more college football picks for Monday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' Monday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the NFL, MLB, college football, UFC, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.



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