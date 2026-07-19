Use BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get $1,500 bonus bets for Spain vs. Argentina, Messi, 2026 World Cup Final

The 2026 World Cup Final is set for Sunday, and Spain vs. Argentina is your last chance of the tournament to claim the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on location. Argentina are defending world champions, while Spain are on a 37-match unbeaten streak entering Sunday's star-studded matchup. Argentina's Lionel Messi has provided eight goals and five assists to aid his nation's title defense, but Spanish teenager Lamine Yamal has attracted plenty of attention. The latest 2026 World Cup odds list Spain as -160 favorites to hoist the World Cup, while Argentina are +125 underdogs.

However, SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green prefers extracting extra value by playing Spain to win in regulation for a +125 payout. We've combined Argentina vs. Spain prediction with World Cup picks from our other experts to craft our Sunday BetMGM best bets. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on Sunday's top games:

Sunday best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

Spain to win in regulation (+125)

(+125) Lamine Yamal to score or assist (+125)

Under 2.5 goals scored (-165)

Looking to back any of these picks at BetMGM Sportsbook? Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including the Champions League (+211.25) and Bundesliga (+100). He's also been red-hot in 2026, posting an 18-8 record over his last 26 UCL picks, returning nearly $1,000 in profit. He's also on a a 19-8 roll (+898.5) on his World Cup picks. Anyone following his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Spain to win in regulation (+125)

"Spain won their last three games in regulation time, despite playing against three of the world's best teams: France, Belgium, and Portugal. The Spaniards are on a six-game winning streak, and they'll be full of confidence after absolutely dominating France in the semifinals," Green said. "They look vastly superior to Argentina in midfield. Of course, Argentina have elite attackers, but so do France, and the likes of Mbappé, Dembélé, and Olise couldn't create anything against this relentless Spain team. They're so neat and tidy in possession, and so disciplined and well-drilled out of possession, so they should win this game pretty comfortably. " Back Spain by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Lamine Yamal to score or assist (+125)

"Spain's teenage winger hasn't been at his best during this tournament, but he's a big game player, and this is the biggest stage of all. It could be time for him to live up to his potential and win the World Cup for La Roja," Green said. "He provided an assist in Spain's 2-1 win against England in the Euro 2024 final, and he has the quality to make another decisive contribution on Sunday." Back Yamal by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Under 2.5 goals scored (-165)

"I was hoping it was England's year but hard to beat the unstoppable Lionel Messi in his final WC game against the impenetrable Spanish defense. It's the first time since the FIFA rankings began in 1992 that the top-two teams in the world will meet in the World Cup final," SportsLine expert Matt Severance said. "Spain is the first team to get this far since Italy in 2006 while only allowing one goal in the entire tournament. The final is usually low scoring (cautious clubs in the first half) .... just not the past two. But those each involved France." Back the Under by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

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