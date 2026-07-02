Use BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get $1,500 in bonus bets on Spain-Austria, Portugal-Croatia, World Cup 2026

Spain, one of the soccer world powers, plays their first 2026 World Cup knockout round match on Thursday, perfect for claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on location. Despite not allowing a goal in the group stage, Spain haven't been the dominant team many expected, and SportsLine expert Jon Eimer expects Spanish star Lamine Yamal to break through with a goal in a 3 p.m. ET start as part of Thursday World Cup best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook.

Eimer is also backing Switzerland's Breel Embolo to score against Algeria in an 11 p.m. ET start, while SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green is picking Portugal to defeat Croatia on the 90-minute line in a 7 p.m. ET contest for Thursday World Cup best betting picks at BetMGM. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on Thursday's top games:

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Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Champions League, Serie A, the FA Cup, and much more. He's been red-hot on his soccer betting picks in 2026, posting a 31-13-2 record and returning over $1,200 of profit on his Champions League picks. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Thursday best bets at BetMGM

Lamine Yamal, Spain, anytime goalscorer (+130)

Portugal to defeat Croatia on 90-minute money line (-135)

Breel Embolo, Switzerland, anytime goalscorer (+165)

Combining the three picks into Thursday parlay at BetMGM would result in a payout of +960 (risk $100 to win $960, odds subject to change). Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS:

Lamine Yamal, Spain, anytime goalscorer (+130)

"This is a team that I'm having a brutal time getting a read on because they should be dominating opponents, but they just aren't," SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer said. "They have the potential, and with Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal finally getting fit and healthy, we should see them both start, which might be the catalyst this team has been needing." Back Yamal by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Portugal to defeat Croatia on 90-minute money line (-135)

"Portugal weren't at their best during the group stage, but they should have enough quality to beat Croatia," SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green said. "They showed flashes of brilliance in a 5-0 victory over Uzbekistan, but they'll be disappointed to draw with DR Congo and Colombia. Meanwhile, Croatia lost 4-2 to England before bouncing back with narrow wins against Panama and Ghana. They're a decent team, but they tend to struggle against elite opposition these days, and they could be outclassed by the likes of Vitinha, Bruno Fernandes, and Bernardo Silva in midfield." Back Portugal by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Breel Embolo, Switzerland, anytime goalscorer (+165)

Breel Embolo had a goal and two assists during the group stage, with seven shots, including three on goal, over the contests. He's a viable scorer.

"This team is no longer the defensive juggernaut we saw in recent years, and is relying more on the attacking talents of Breel Embolo, Ruben Vargas, Dan Ndoye and World Cup standout Johan Mazambi," Eimer said. "This is a team that was joked about for always playing for a 1-0 victory, but we're just not seeing that anymore, which I prefer!" Back Embolo by claiming the latest BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS here:

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