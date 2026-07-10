Use BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get $1,500 bonus bets for Spain-Belgium 2026 World Cup, MLB on Friday

The 2026 World Cup quarterfinals continue on Friday and all eyes will be on Spain vs. Belgium as the only World Cup contest on the day's slate, making this matchup the ideal time to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The offer depends on location. Spain vs. Belgium is set for 3 p.m. ET, and although Spain's offense has been hit-or-miss this tournament, their defense has been as dominant as it gets, having five clean sheets in five games. Largely due to that defensive dominance, SportsLine expert Matt Severance is backing Spain to win on the 90-minute money line as part of Friday World Cup best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook.

SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer is parlaying Spain to qualify + Spain Over 1.5 team goals at -130 odds in Belgium vs. Spain. Also, the SportsLine Projection Model has found value from Friday's MLB slate, backing the Cardinals to cover as 1.5-run underdogs on the run line for Friday MLB best bets at BetMGM. Claim the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and bet on Friday's top games:

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Champions League, Serie A, the FA Cup, and much more. He's been red-hot on his soccer betting picks in 2026, posting a 31-13-2 record and returning over $1,200 of profit on his Champions League picks. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Friday best bets at BetMGM Sportsbook

Spain to defeat Belgium on the 90-minute money line (-175)



Spain to qualify + Spain Over 1.5 team goals at (-130)

Cardinals (+1.5) vs. Braves (-125)

Looking to back any of these picks at BetMGM Sportsbook? Click here to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS:

Spain to defeat Belgium on the 90-minute money line (-175)

"Don't we have to see Spain-France in the semifinals? I'd use that to plan my next trip to the winning country instead of a coin flip," SportsLine expert Matt Severance said. "Meanwhile, is Belgium 4-1 good or is the United States simply that many years away from being a legit World Cup contender? I'd probably say 80% the latter. Also, Spain hasn't allowed a goal in this tournament. Keeper Unai Simón has gone a WC-record 609 minutes without conceding a goal with six straight clean sheets dating to the 2022 Round of 16." Back Spain by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Spain to qualify + Spain Over 1.5 team goals (-130)

"Spain still has yet to concede a single goal in this competition, keeping nothing but clean sheets this entire competition so far," SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer said. "Their offense has yet to find that fourth or fifth gear that we know they're capable of, but a big reason is they haven't had to do so because of their defense. This team is still stacked with Lamine Yamal and Mikel Oyarzabal still healthy and fit, so it's hard not to back goals to some degree." Back Spain by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Cardinals (+1.5) vs. Braves (-125)

The Braves have the advantage in name appeal for Friday starting pitchers with Chris Sale against Kyle Leahy, but the Cardinals' 29-year-old has a 3.86 ERA in 17 starts this season. He's coming off five shutout innings against the Cubs on Saturday and he's allowed only one run over 16 ⅓ innings over his last three starts. The Cardinals have covered a 1.5-run spread as underdogs in nine of 11 of Leahy's starts since the beginning of May. Sale is having another dominant season with a 2.27 ERA, but he did allow two home runs in five innings against the Mets on Saturday in his last start. The model projects the Cardinals to cover in 62% of simulations. Back the Cardinals by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS here:

Want more World Cup, MLB picks on Friday?

You've seen some of the SportsLine experts' Friday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including the World Cup, MLB, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.